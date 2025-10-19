Tormenta Clinches Playoffs in 4-1 Triumph over Greenville

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta celebrate their playoff berth

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC reigned victorious over Greenville Triumph SC, taking them down 4-1 at Paladin Stadium on Saturday evening. With the win, South Georgia clinched a spot in the 2025 League One Playoffs and reclaimed the Peach States Derby trophy from Greenville. Tonight's goal-scoring heroes were Yaniv Bazini, Makel Rasheed, Sebastian Vivas and Jonathan Nyandjo.

Forward Yaniv Bazini jump-started the match early, scoring his 10th league goal in the 13th minute, to give Tormenta FC a 1-0 lead. Defender Justin Malou started the play with a long pass to Argentinian forward Sebastián Vivas, who headed the ball into Bazini's path on the right side of the box. Bazini used his control and pace to beat three Greenville defenders before sending a shot into the bottom left corner.

In the second half, defender Makel Rasheed doubled Tormenta's score in the 54th minute, his fourth goal of the year. Rasheed took advantage of his height in a set-piece situation from defender Oscar Jimenez's corner kick, bringing the score to 2-0.

After his earlier assist, Vivas then scored a goal of his own in the 66th minute. Reid-Stephen made a run into the box, battling a group of Greenville players, before tapping the ball into space to Vivas, who struck it straight to the back of the net. Notably, this is the Argentine's first non-header goal of the year.

Greenville was able to earn a goal back in the 81st minute off a set-piece opportunity, but the Ibis weren't done yet. After subbing into the match, forward Jonathan Nyandjo earned a free kick and scored from distance for his third goal of the year and a final score of 4-1.

Following tonight's win, South Georgia now returns home for its regular-season finale on Saturday, Oct. 25, hosting Texoma FC for Fan Appreciation Night. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 4-1 Greenville Triumph SC

TRM Starting XI: GK Austin Pack, DEF Oscar Jimenez, DEF Callum Stretch, DEF Makel Rasheed, DEF Gabriel Alves, DEF Jackson Kasanzu, MID Conor Doyle ©, MID Gabriel Cabral, FWD Sebastian Vivas, FWD Niall Reid-Stephen, FWD Yaniv Bazini

Scoring Summary:

TRM: 13', Yaniv Bazini (Sebastian Vivas)

TRM: 54', Makel Rasheed (Oscar Jimenez)

TRM: 66', Sebastian Vivas (Niall Reid-Stephen)

GVL: 81', Chevone Marsh

TRM: 85', Jonathan Nyandjo (Free Kick)

Misconduct Summary:

GVL: 5', Zane Bubb (Yellow, Foul)

TRM: 32', Niall Reid-Stephen (Yellow, Foul)

GVL: 45+', Anthony Patti (Yellow, Foul)

GVL: 58', Brandon Fricke (Yellow, Foul)

GVL: 59', Rick Wright (Yellow, Dissent)

TRM: 62', Oscar Jiménez (Yellow, Foul)

TRM: 80', Aaron Walker (Yellow, Foul)

GVL: 84', Zane Bubb (Second Yellow/Red, Foul)

TRM: 90+', Thabo Nare (Yellow, Foul)

