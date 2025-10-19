A Record-Setting Obregón Stunner Gives Westchester Soccer Club a Last Minute 2-2 Tie at Portland Saturday

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







A magical season for Westchester SC forward Juan Carlos Obregón (New York, NY) turned into a record-setting one on Saturday night, as his two goals, including a direct kick in the 90th minute, gave WSC a 2-2 tie at the Portland Hearts of Pine and continued the late season momentum for the club.

With the pair, Obregón not only continued his quest for the USL League One Golden Boot...he now has a league-leading 17 goals in the club's inaugural season...but he broke the record for most goals scored by a USL League One player in a team's expansion year, passing the mark of 16 set by Ronaldo Damus of North Texas in 2019. The 17 goals are also his career high, two more than the 15 he had a season ago as a member of Charlotte Independence.

Portland was actually in position to win the game after Masashi Wada slid into a loose ball near the goal line following a Nathan Messer cross deep into the box in the 75th minute, knocking the ball across the line past keeper Dane Jacomen for a 2-1 lead. The clubs were scoreless at the half, with Portland's Hunter Morse making the best save of half one, snuffing a quick shot by Obregón, who got possession after Green missed on a header attempting to clear the ball.

Portland took the lead early in the second half when Ollie Wright converted a penalty kick, which was awarded after Jake Keegan, making his fifth start of the season, was taken down. Obregón tied it in the 72nd minute when he one-timed a hard cross from Jonathan Bolanos before Portland retook the lead just a few minutes later.

The draw did clinch a playoff spot for the Hearts of Pine, while WSC (5-15-9) continued its spoiler's role, following up on Saturday after a 2-0 home win last Sunday against playoff bound Naples FC. The draw also helped avenge a hard-fought 3-2 loss to Portland in Mount Vernon earlier in the season.

WSC completes their first season playing at Chattanooga on October 25th looking to extend their two match unbeaten string into the postseason.







