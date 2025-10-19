Spokane Velocity FC Clinches Home Playoff Match with Gritty Road Win in Naples

Published on October 18, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Naples, FL - A cross-country trip of 3,000 miles ended in success for Spokane Velocity FC, as the club's 1-0 victory over FC Naples guaranteed a home playoff match on Saturday.

Velocity Head Coach Leigh Veidman expressed his excitement following a crucial step toward another League One Playoff appearance. "Really proud of the fight and resilience the players showed tonight," Veidman said. "I'm really excited for the city of Spokane to be hosting a home playoff for them."

The match saw few offensive opportunities, but one of the first came in the 8th minute, when Velocity Forward Shavon John-Brown was able to break free before it was intercepted by Naples Defender Jake Dengler. This was one of four shot attempts in the first half of play for Spokane.

Following a series of corner kicks by Velocity Defender Derek Waldeck, FC Naples nearly opened up the scoring with a shot from Defender Jake Dengler that ricocheted off the left post in the 29th minute. By the end of the first 45 minutes, both clubs were held scoreless.

The second half opened with a noticeably faster tempo. FC Naples Forward Michael Glasser led a counterattack in the 50th minute, sending a cross to Defender Julian Cisneros, whose shot narrowly missed the post. Just three minutes later, FC Naples scoring leader Karsen Henderlong fired an attempt on goal, forcing an extended save by Velocity Goalkeeper Carlos Merancio.

Both defenses held firm for the majority of the match. A Naples handball in the 62nd minute forced a free kick for Velocity FC that deflected off of multiple players before being cleared out of the penalty box. Carlos Merancio came up with another clutch save in the 67th minute with a diving effort to keep the match scoreless.

Merancio addressed the toughness of the team af his 10th recorded clean sheet of the season. "We fought for each other and we were clinical in the opportunities," Merancio said. "This is a massive result for us and we are so happy to secure at least one playoff game at home for Spokane."

Upon nearly 20 minutes of back and forth action, the breakthrough came in the 87th minute when Velocity Midfielder Luis Gil capitalized on a well-placed pass by Forward Masango Akale that gave Spokane the lead. FC Naples had one final opportunity to score the equalizer in stoppage time, but a shot attempt by Naples Defender Brecc Evans was sent just over the crossbar.

After scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal, Gil reflected on the team's determination after the hard-fought victory. "We knew it was going to be difficult against a tough team, but we pulled through tonight," Gil said. "Full commitment from everyone for 98 minutes."

As the final whistle blew, Spokane not only secured three points, but did so by ending FC Naples' home winning streak that had been in place since early July. "This pitch is incredibly difficult to play on," said Coach Veidman. "When we get our chance, we take it, which we did."

Despite a decisive road win, Veidman emphasized that the team must stay sharp, as this is the first of three games on the road to finish the regular season. "We have to be short sighted in only focusing on the game versus Naples and then have a short memory in getting our focus immediately on Portland after the win tonight."

Following Saturday's victory, Spokane Velocity FC will face off against Portland Hearts of Pine for a road match on Tuesday, October 21st. The match is set to kickoff at 3:30 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+.







