FC Naples Heads to Knoxville for USL League One Semifinal Showdown

Published on November 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







Naples, FL - The dream season continues for FC Naples. After a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Union Omaha this past weekend, the club has advanced to the USL League One Semifinals and will travel to Tennessee to face One Knoxville SC on Saturday, November 8, at 7 p.m. EST at Regal Soccer Stadium.

FC Naples earned its place in the semifinals following a thrilling 5-4 win in penalties against Union Omaha on November 1 at the Paradise Coast Stadium. The victory capped a memorable night in front of a passionate home crowd as goalkeeper Joel Serrano's clutch saves and composure under pressure sealed the club's first-ever playoff win.

Local fans are invited to cheer on the club at FC Naples' official watch party at Hopsized Brewing Co. The event will feature raffles, giveaways, and a high-energy matchday atmosphere as Naples rallies behind its hometown team. Whether joining the watch party or tuning in from home on ESPN+, fans are encouraged to wear their FC Naples gear, share their support on social media, and help cheer the team on from afar as they fight for a spot in the USL League One Final.

FC Naples' playoff run caps off an extraordinary inaugural season, marked by strong community engagement and standout performances that have quickly established the club as a rising force in USL League One.

For more information about FC Naples, playoff coverage, and more, visit www.fcnaples.com or follow @FCNaples on social media.







