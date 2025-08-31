FC Naples Battles to 2-2 Draw with Westchester SC

Published on August 31, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples News Release







NAPLES, FL - FC Naples battled to a 2-2 draw with Westchester Soccer Club at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, earning a valuable point in a thrilling contest that showcased both teams' attacking quality and determination. Despite falling behind early, FC Naples demonstrated the resilience that has characterized their remarkable inaugural season, with striker Karsen Henderlong's brace elevating him into a tie for the USL League One scoring lead.

The match got off to a challenging start for the home side when Westchester SC struck first through league-leading scorer #29 Juan Carlos Obregón Jr., who found the net in the 4th minute with an assist from #18 Ermin Mackic. However, FC Naples responded with the composure and determination that has defined their historic first season.

The equalizer came in the 14th minute through a brilliant finish from striker #9 Karsen Henderlong, set up perfectly by midfielder #14 Kevin O'Connor's precise service. The goal showcased the attacking partnership that has been instrumental throughout Naples' campaign, with O'Connor's vision and Henderlong's clinical finishing combining to devastating effect.

Henderlong wasn't finished, completing his brace just nine minutes later in the 23rd minute with another composed finish, again assisted by the tireless #14 Kevin O'Connor. The goal gave FC Naples a 2-1 halftime lead while also elevating Henderlong into a tie for the USL League One scoring lead with 11 goals in the season.

Westchester SC refused to surrender, pulling one back in the 49th minute through #8 Daniel Bouman with an assist from #66 Noah Powder to level the score at 2-2.

Head Coach Matt Poland reflected on the mixed emotions of the result, acknowledging both the positives and areas for improvement. "We created enough chances to win the game, and I'm frustrated we missed a few of them," Poland noted. "At the same time, this is eight games in the league without a loss. Anytime you're not losing, there are a lot of positives as well. It's mixed emotions - things we can improve on and get better at, but still a lot of positive aspects from today."

Poland was pleased with the partnership between O'Connor and Henderlong that produced both goals. "It's good for our striker to be scoring - that's a good thing for him and a good thing for us as a team. Kevin's phenomenal service for Karsen resulted in some great finishes. I'm really happy for both of them to get those statistics."

FC Naples will play four crucial remaining home matches at Paradise Coast Sports Complex as they battle for playoff positioning. These home games represent the final opportunities for Southwest Florida fans to directly impact their team's historic playoff push through the electric atmosphere that has become the club's signature. Every point earned at home could prove decisive in securing FC Naples' first-ever playoff game.

The next home match arrives Friday, September 6th against Greenville Triumph SC, with tickets starting at just $11 at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from August 31, 2025

FC Naples Battles to 2-2 Draw with Westchester SC - FC Naples

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.