FC Naples Clinches a 2-1 Win over Greenville Triumph

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - After three draws, FC Naples claims a pivotal victory in front of its home fans with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday night at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

FC Naples broke through late in the first half when #9 Karsen Henderlong finished off a clever assist from #23 Andrés Ferrín in the 45th minute. The goal marked Henderlong's 12th of the regular season, putting him at the top of the USL League One scoring charts. Just four minutes later, #3 Julian Cisneros doubled the lead with a composed strike, sending the home crowd into celebration with a 2-0 advantage.

Greenville cut the deficit in the 66th minute, but FC Naples' defense stayed composed to see out the result. The backline, anchored by #2 Brecc Evans and #25 Jake Dengler, delivered a disciplined performance that limited Greenville to just four shots on target. Goalkeeper #1 Edward Delgado added three crucial saves, with the unit's organization and resilience under pressure proving decisive in securing all three points.

Head Coach Matt Poland praised his team's composure and execution. "We were doing a lot of good things in the first half, and we knew the goals would come. The players kept their composure and capitalized on their chances. From the very beginning, the way we created opportunities was excellent."

Goal scorer Julian Cisneros highlighted the team's resilience in tough conditions. "On days like this, with the heat, you just have to grind it out and dig deep, even when you're tired. You've got to find that extra push within yourself, and I think we did that tonight."

With the victory, FC Naples now sits fourth in the USL League One standings as they continue their playoff push.

September 27 - Playoff Push vs. AV Alta

FC Naples will be back at Paradise Coast Sports Complex on Saturday, September 27 at 7 p.m., when they take on AV Alta in another pivotal USL League One matchup. With the playoff race heating up, the club is calling on fans to pack the stands and create a home-field advantage.

FC Naples looks forward to packing the stands with the energy and support of Southwest Florida fans. Tickets start at $11 and are available at www.fcnaples.com/tickets.







