Tormenta FC Downs One Knoxville 2-1 at Home

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC faced One Knoxville SC for the third time this season, taking out the Tennessee side in a 2-1 victory at home. Forwards Sebastian Vivas and Niall Reid-Stephen scored tonight's goals to secure the win for the Ibis.

Things did not start well in the first half for Tormenta as a Knoxville set piece in the fourth minute gave the visitors the chance to take an early lead with a tap into the bottom left corner of the net.

The Tennessee squad was not able to maintain the lead, though, especially with Vivas among the home side's starters. A cross into the box from defender Oscar Jimenez in the 26th minute allowed the Argentinian to score a header and equalize for South Georgia. With this, Vivas continues his trend of only scoring headers in league play this season.

Knoxville's misfortune kept piling up heading into the half as a second yellow card for midfielder Abel Caputo in the 42nd minute meant that the visitors continued with 10 men.

Knoxville's hopes of leaving the match with any points were short-lived after Reid-Stephen hit a long strike from the right side of the box, giving Tormenta the lead in the 59th minute.

Tormenta fought to keep the lead, frustrating Knoxville's players and even the coach. Knoxville's Head Coach Ian Fuller was sent off after receiving a second yellow for dissent in the 88th minute.

Tonight's 2-1 victory moved Tormenta from 12th to 9th place in the league, just one point off from the playoffs.

Tormenta FC is on the road again to face rivals Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday, September 13, at 7:00 p.m. Following a second away match against AV Alta FC, the South Georgia squad returns home on Saturday, September 27, to host the Richmond Kickers for Paws & Claws Night. Fans can bring along their four-legged furry friends and enjoy $3 White Claws all night long. Tickets are available now at tormentafc.com/tickets.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 2-1 One Knoxville

TRM Starting XI: Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Callum Stretch, Makel Rasheed, Jackson Kasanzu, Conor Doyle ©, Gabriel Alves, Gabriel Cabral, Mason Tunbridge, Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas

KNX Starting XI: Sean Lewis, Dani Fernandez, Stuart Ritchie, Jordan Skelton ©, Sivert Haugli, Callum Johnson, Stavros Zarokostas, Abel Caputo, Kempes Tekiela, Nicola Rosamilia, Babacar Diene

Scoring Summary:

KNX: 4', Dani Fernandez (assisted by Callum Johnson)

TRM: 26', Sebastian Vivas (assisted by Oscar Jimenez)

TRM: 59', Niall Reid-Stephen

Misconduct Summary:

TRM: 16', Jackson Simba (Yellow, foul)

KNX: 23', Jordan Skelton (Yellow, foul)

TRM: 29', Oscar Jimenez (Yellow, foul)

KNX: 38', Abel Caputo (Yellow, foul)

KNX: 42', Abel Caputo (Red, Second Yellow - foul)

KNX: 43', Ian Fuller (Yellow, dissent)

KNX: 69', Angelo Kelly (Yellow, dissent)

TRM: 72', Mason Tunbridge (Yellow, foul)

KNX: 88', Ian Fuller (Red, Second Yellow - dissent)

KNX: 90+', Sivert Haugli (Yellow, foul)

TRM: 90+', Callum Stretch (Yellow, time wasting)

TRM: 90+', Jonathan Nyandjo (Yellow, time wasting)

TRM: 90+', Niall Reid-Stephen (Yellow, foul)







