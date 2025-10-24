Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Texoma FC

Published on October 24, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Conor Doyle

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Conor Doyle(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is back at home for its final home match of the USL League One season. The Ibis host Texoma FC at Tormenta Stadium for Fan Appreciation Night with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Tormenta has clinched a spot in the playoffs and has a chance to win another championship title.

South Georgia enters this match with a victory over Greenville Triumph SC after taking them down 4-1 at Paladin Stadium last Saturday. With the win, South Georgia clinched a spot in the 2025 League One Playoffs and reclaimed the Peach States Derby trophy from Greenville. The goal-scoring heroes were Yaniv Bazini, Makel Rasheed, Sebastian Vivas and Jonathan Nyandjo.

This will be the second meeting between the two clubs. The last time these teams met, both walked away sharing the points in a 2-2 draw with goals scored by defender Gabriel Alves and midfielder Aaron Walker.

Tormenta will face two former players, defender Preston Kilwein and midfielder Ajmeer Spengler. The defender was with Tormenta during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. During his time, he made over 50 appearances for the Ibis and brought veteran leadership. Spengler made 31 appearances, converting two goals and six assists during the 2024 season.

Texoma find themselves 12th in the USL League One standings, eliminated from the playoffs. The soccer club has accumulated 30 points so far this regular season, recording seven wins, nine draws and 12 losses. Texoma's standout player this season is Ajmeer Spengler with 28 appearances and nine goals for the club. He leads Texoma's team stats with nine goals, 41 shots and 35 chances created. Spengler is currently tied for eighth in the USL for goals.

Halloween Costume Contest

All youth players are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes for a chance to win a signed 2025 Tormenta jersey. All children participating in the contest should check in and get their photo taken inside the gates upon arrival on game day. The winner will be announced after halftime.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Tormenta Stadium. This will be the Ibis's last home match of the regular season before the playoffs start.

Images from this story







United Soccer League One Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.