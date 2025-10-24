Westchester Soccer Club Looks to Continue Spoiler's Role and Wrap Inugural Season on a High Note Saturday at Playoff Bound Chattanooga

Published on October 24, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







Obregón's Late Game Record Setting Heroics Gain 2-2 Draw at Portland: A magical season for Westchester SC forward Juan Carlos Obregón (New York, NY/Siena College) turned into a record-setting one last Saturday night, as his two goals, including a direct kick in the 90th minute, gave the first year USL League One club a 2-2 tie at the Portland Hearts of Pine and continued the late season momentum for the club.

With the pair, Obregón not only continued his quest for the USL League One Golden Boot...he now has a league-leading 17 goals in the club's inaugural season, four more than South Georgia's Niall Reid-Stephan, who has 13...but he broke the record for most goals scored by a USL League One player in a team's expansion year, passing the mark of 16 set by Ronaldo Damus of North Texas in 2019. The 17 goals are also his career high, two more than the 15 he had a season ago as a member of Charlotte Independence.

Portland was actually in position to win the game after Masashi Wada slid into a loose ball near the goal line following a Nathan Messer cross deep into the box in the 75th minute, knocking the ball across the line past keeper Dane Jacomen for a 2-1 lead. The clubs were scoreless at the half, with Portland's Hunter Morse making the best save of half one, snuffing a quick shot by Obregón, who got possession after Green missed on a header attempting to clear the ball.

Portland took the lead early in the second half when Ollie Wright converted a penalty kick, which was awarded after Jake Keegan, making his fifth start of the season, was taken down. Obregón tied it in the 72nd minute when he one-timed a hard cross from Jonathan Bolanos before Portland retook the lead just a few minutes later.

The draw did clinch a playoff spot for the Hearts of Pine, while WSC continued its spoiler's role, following up on Saturday after a 2-0 home win last Sunday against playoff bound Naples FC. The draw also helped avenge a hard-fought 3-2 loss to Portland in Mount Vernon earlier in the season.

Weekly Honors: Obregón was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball while Bobby Pierre, WSC'S Real Salt Lake and RC Strasbourg Alsace academy product was productive completing 83% of his 53 passes, won 16 of his 18 duels, won seven tackles, totaled five clearances, connected on four long balls and added three recoveries and weas also named to the Team of the Week.

First Meeting With Chattanooga: Chattanooga struck early on August 1, capitalizing in the 6th minute after Westchester goalkeeper Dane Jacomen made an initial save. Midfielder Ualefi Rodrigues Dos Reis was first to the rebound and slotted it home to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. The score remained at that score throughout the half but not much longer after that. Just Like Rodrigues Dos Reis, JC Obregon was able to get to a rebound from a save and put the ball into the back of the net to even the score at 1 in the 58th minute and give Westchester Soccer Club some life. Obregon's goal was his league leading ninth of the campaign to even the score. However, the Red Wolves reclaimed the lead in the 78th minute. Matt Bentley delivered a well-placed through ball to defender Jordan Ayimbila, who finished clinically to make it 2-1. Chattanooga added a third in stoppage time when a defensive lapse allowed Pedro Hernandez a one-on-one opportunity, which he converted to secure the 3-1 win.

Streaking Road Work: WSC will look to go undefeated in three straight matches for the first time this season and enter the final match of the season 2-7-5 on the road, and 3-12-3 against clubs holding a playoff spot, with a win and draw in the last two matches. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored.

Obregón And The Golden Season: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s (New York, NY) continued his quest for a historic campaign with his pair Saturday. His 22 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played and his 17 USL League One goals top all scorers. Obregón's 17 are now tied for third-most in a season in league history, trailing only the 23 by Trevor Amann (N. Colorado) in '23 and the 18 by Emiliano Terzaghi (Richmond) in '21. He is the third player to net 17 in a season, and is only the second player (Terzaghi being the other) to have scored more than 15 goals in two separate USL League One seasons (JC had 15 with Charlotte last season). His 85 shots in league action are also first amongst all players and he is the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season. He was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May, and his goal at Naples on August 30 just four minutes into the match was the fastest goal in the brief history of WSC.

Completing The Home Sked: WSC ended their inaugural home campaign at 3-8-4 (including their 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane) winning two of their last three home matches on the schedule, 2-1 over Texoma on September 21 and 2-0 over Naples on Oct. 12. Five of their last seven matches in Mount Vernon were decided by one goal.

First Season Superlatives: In addition to Obregón's superlative season, there are a number of other key notes as the season winds down.

-WSC has used 27 players in the lineup thus far this season, with 11 appearing in at least 20 matches in league play thus far.

-While Obregón remains the team leader in most offensive categories including minutes played, there have been six other players with at least 1,500 MP thus far.

-In USL play, New York area natives played a big role in season one, with eight players from the area logging time. They have accounted for 28 of the club's 44 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far.

- The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week (April 19 vs. Richmond). Noah has appeared in 20 matches with 16 starts and leads the club with 4 assists. Samory has started in 9 of his 21 appearances thus far.

-Since being acquired from Charleston on May 16, defender Josh Drack has been a stalwart, starting all 20 games, he has appeared in, and has led or is in the top three for the club in virtually all defensive categories.

-Prince Saydee has started 19 of the 24 games he has appeared in and remains second on the team in goals (5) and assists (3).

-Daniel Bouman has appeared in the second-most matches (27), with Jonathan Bolanos and Stephen Payne (26) right behind him. Joel Johnson has started 21 of his 24 matches and is tied for second on the team with three assists.

-On the goalkeeping side, three players have appeared in net thus far, with Enrique Facussé started eight of the last nine matches since he was signed, recording the club's first-ever fulltime home win over Texoma on Sept. 21 in addition to the first-ever league shutout against FC Naples. The club's other wins went to Dane Jacomen, who has started the wins at Texoma (Mar. 29) and Forward Madison (June 18) and has played the most matches in goal thus far (11) and leads the club in saves as well (34).

-On the team side, WSC's best scoring stretch has been the 7 matches from May 10-June 18, when they scored 2 goals or more in 5 of 7 matches. The streak started with a 3-2 loss to Charlotte and ended with a 2-1 win @Madison.

Close Shaves Still Cut Deep: WSC is now 2-13-7 when they entered the second 45 either tied or behind with Saturday's draw. They are 2-10 in one goal w/l decisions this season, and have been blanked five times, three times time at home.

Other League Leaders: Noah Powder's 4 assists put him tied for 12th, while Dean Guezen's and Jonathan Bolanos' 35 chances each created rank 12th in the league.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match 8th in scoring in USL League One with 39 goals, 10th in shots taken with 333, and tied for 5th in passing accuracy (81%) and 6th in passes. WSC has allowed the most goals in league play (57).

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen selected to USL Team of the week.

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 23: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 26: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 27- Bobby Pierre selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 28- Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench.

Week 29- Rashid Tetteh named to USL League One team of the week.

Week 33- Joel Johnson was also named to USL League One Team of the Week, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench.

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups are seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.

Up Next: WSC second season opener in spring of 2026.

Date/Time of the Match October 25, 2025, 7 PM

Location: CHI Memorial Stadium

WSC's Record 5-15-9

Opponent Chattanooga Red Wolves

Record 14-5-10

Head Coach Scott Mackenzie

Next Match: Season Opener 2026







United Soccer League One Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.