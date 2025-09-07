Charlotte Fall in Heartbreaker to Chattanooga, 1-0

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - A 90th minute go-ahead goal was enough for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC to grab all three points against Charlotte Independence Saturday night.

It was a fairly even match between two of the league's heavyweights this season, but a set piece in stoppage time proved to be the difference.

Chattanooga had the first opportunity of the night in the 9th minute. #23 Yanis Lelin beat a few Charlotte defenders and fired a shot near post, but #28 Matt Levy got down well to make the save.

It was a very strong first half from the Independence. After conceding 13 goals in the previous four matches, the defense did not allow Chattanooga much at all, allowing just four shots and one on target.

The chances were few and far between in the first 45 minutes, but Charlotte might have had the best of the bunch.

In the 38th minute, #80 Christopher Jaime took away from a Chattanooga defender. The sudden transition fell to #15 Rafael Jauregui in the middle of the box, but his side-footed effort was denied by Chattanooga keeper #1 Jason Smith.

Chattanooga nearly scored just after. #14 Pedro Hernandez was sprung in behind. The winger touched it by a charging Levy, but his finish went just by the wrong side of the post.

A deserved 0-0 scoreline after the first frame left all to play for in half two.

Lelin nearly opened the second half with a bang, hitting the crossbar with what would have been a goal of the year candidate in the 51st minute.

The second half, similar to the first, was well defended. While the ball was primarily in the Jacks half, the Red Wolves could not manage any strong chances. Any aerial efforts were cleared by the center back duo of #4 Nick Spielman and #3 Pele Ousmanou.

After Levy made an exceptional save out for a corner in the 89th minute, the Red Wolves found the winner in the 90th. The corner deflected off the head of #14 Paolo Alcocer and into the back of the Jacks' net for a heartbreaking finish to the night.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries on the match:

"I thought we matched up physically really well and stuck within our plan. We created chances, but they pushed the game pretty well. To concede off a set piece in the 90th minute is really disappointing and very frustrating for us and we have to find a way to continue to improve our end game."

Jeffries on the defensive effort:

"I thought the team defended well and stuck with our shape. They are a hard team to play against at their place. I thought we defended very solidly and in three resolutely throughout the game and I think that's probably the real frustration. We could have had better play leading up to the corner, but the corner was something we had rehearsed and I feel to concede at that moment on something we had seen before is a big disappointment."







United Soccer League One Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.