Charlotte Independence to Play One Knox in League Quarterfinals on November 2

Published on October 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - USL League One announced today that the league quarterfinal between the Charlotte Independence and One Knoxville SC will take place on Sunday, November 2 at 4:00 pm.

The Independence clinched the final playoff spot on Saturday night by way of Forward Madison and AV Alta both failing to win. One Knoxville clinched the Players' Shield with a 1-0 victory over Greenville Triumph on Saturday.

The quarterfinal will be the fourth meeting of the season between the two sides. Charlotte took the first battle on May 16, winning 3-1 on home soil. The two played to a competitive 2-2 draw on July 30 in Knoxville and Knoxville took the final contest 1-0 at Regal Soccer Stadium on September 26.

"They're a veteran group, solid from back to front, physical, and very, good at home," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries said. "I think it's a good challenge for us to deal with their physicality, their possession, and to a lesser degree, playing in really tight space. That being said, the two games we played there were both pretty tight games."







