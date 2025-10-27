A Note from Our Founder

To our community,

We did it.

After years of dreaming together - and finally stepping onto the pitch over these past six months - we're reaching the end of our inaugural season.

Throughout my life, soccer has always been more than a game. It's been a way to connect people, to inspire one another, and to build something bigger than ourselves. This game has the power to bring out the best in a community - and together, we've shown exactly that here in Maine.

Whether you've been with us since before we even had a name, you're a season ticket member, cheering from afar, or somewhere in between - your support is the heartbeat of this club. And what we've built together is something truly special. You can feel it - in the stands, on the streets of Portland, across state lines and around the world. This isn't just a soccer team; it's a community that believes in one another. Something that brings us all together... a beacon of joy.

This particular game is special for a number of reasons. Not only could it be our last home match, but it also marks the anniversary of the Lewiston shooting. At the 18th minute, we invite you to stand in honor of the 18 victims together as a community.

With playoffs on the horizon and the chance to bring postseason soccer home to Maine, I want to take a moment - no matter what happens next - to say thank you. Every single one of you has helped make this possible.

There's a reason I love walking through the stands on matchday. Meeting you, hearing your stories, seeing your pride. It reminds me why we started this in the first place. Hearts of Pine has always been for the people, and I'm just lucky to have played a small part in it. This has been more meaningful than I ever could have imagined, and I know we'll all carry the memories of this first season with us for the rest of our lives.

Thank you for always leading with your heart - and for being the soul of this club.

Yours in building community through the beautiful game,

Gabe Hoffman-Johnson

Founder, Portland Hearts of Pine

UP THE HEARTS!







