Tormenta FC to Face Spokane Velocity in Quarterfinals

Published on October 26, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC in action

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC (#6) is set to take on Spokane Velocity FC (#3) in the Quarterfinal match of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday, November 2, at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

This marks the club's second-ever playoff appearance, with their first run culminating in lifting the 2022 League One trophy at Tormenta Stadium, the club's first-ever title. In the 2022 final, Tormenta made history by defeating Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 2-1 at home. Now the Ibis are looking to secure their second title and trophy.

The team rounded out their regular season with a 3-0 result at Tormenta Stadium on Saturday evening. Tormenta FC finished the 2025 regular season with a record of 13-11-6 (45 points), the most wins in the club's professional era. In all-time league play, Tormenta is 0-3-1 (W-L-D) against Spokane, with their most recent result being a 1-1 draw on the road in Washington.

The Ibis are flying high into the playoffs with a nine-game undefeated streak under new Head Coach Mark McKeever. The squad aims to maintain its momentum as it chases another championship for South Georgia. Fans can stream the match live on ESPN+.

