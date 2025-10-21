Bazini, Rasheed, Vivas Earn Team of the Week

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC forwards Yaniv Bazini and Sebastián Vivas and defender Makel Rasheed have been named to USL League One Team of the Week after standout performances in Tormenta's 4-1 victory over Greenville Triumph SC. With this victory, the Ibis clinched a spot in the playoffs and won the Peach States Derby trophy.

This is the first USL League One Team of the Week honor for Vivas. During the match, the Argentinian recorded one goal and one assist. In the early minutes of the match, Vivas headed the ball to Bazini, who scored Tormenta's opening goal. In the 66th minute, the Argentine scored his fourth goal of the season, which also was his first non-header goal of the year.

Israeli forward Bazini scored his 10th league goal in the 13th minute, leaving him tied for sixth place in the league standings for the Golden Boot. In the match, the forward won 100% of his tackles. This award marks Bazini's fourth USL League One Team of the Week honor.

Rasheed doubled Tormenta's lead in the 54th minute, his fourth goal of the year. The defender scored off a corner kick sent in by defender Oscar Jimenez. Rasheed achieved over a 85% passing accuracy during the match against Greenville. This is Rasheed's fourth Team of the Week honor of the season.

The South Georgia Squad are back at home for their final home match of the USL League One season. The Ibis host Texoma FC at Tormenta Stadium Oct. 25 for Fan Appreciation Night with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.







