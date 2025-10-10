Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC

Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC will travel to take on Spokane Velocity FC this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tormenta will look to continue its historic winning streak at One Spokane Stadium.

The South Georgia squad beat Westchester SC 3-1, marking the club's first-ever six wins in a row in the club's professional era. Reid-Stephen gave the Ibis a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute after receiving a ball from defender Makel Rasheed, burying it into the net. Westchester's Dean Guezen found an equalizing goal in the 20th minute. Just before the first half, midfielder Conor Doyle scored his first goal of the season, giving the Ibis a 2-1 lead. In the 46th minute, Reid-Stephen extended Tormenta's lead to 3-1, scoring his second consecutive brace this season. Reid-Stephen broke a league record for most goal contributions in a nine-match span, surpassing former Tormenta star Kazaiah Sterling. The Barbadian International recorded nine goals and four assists across his last nine matches.

The Ibis will meet Spokane for the second time this season. In the first meeting, Tormenta narrowly missed out on the points, losing 1-0. Tormenta gave up a penalty early in the first half, allowing Spokane to take the lead. Despite this, the Ibis held most of the possession, controlling most of the match. Unfortunately, after some attempts on goal, the Ibis weren't able to equalize.

Defender Makel Rasheed has been a key player in Tormenta's defense. Rasheed has played 18 games for the Ibis so far this season. The defender has registered three goals and one assist this season. Rasheed leads Tormenta in defensive clearances with 101. He has achieved three USL League One Team of the Week appearances this season.

Tormenta will face former Spanish midfielder Nil Vinyals. Vinyals played for Tormenta FC 2 in 2018 before going pro with the club in 2019. In his rookie season at Tormenta, Vinyals registered 1429 minutes played and 17 starts. The Spaniard achieved over 88% passing accuracy. In the 2020 season, Vinyals was Tormenta's leading goalscorer with four goals in 15 appearances. Vinyals currently hold the most assists in all time USL League One with Tormenta's Captain Conor Doyle just two assists shy of becoming the leader.

Spokane Velocity goes into this game after a narrow 1-0 win over Charlotte Independence. Spokane currently sits in third place in the USL League One standings and has already clinched a spot in the playoffs. Spokane FC goalkeeper Carlos Merancio has been a standout player for them. The goalkeeper was named USL League One Player of the Week after his performance against Charlotte. Merancio made nine saves in their victory against Charlotte, becoming the 15th time in league history that a goalkeeper has made nine or more saves in a single match. The Spokane goalkeeper has 73 saves, which puts him first in the USL League One goalkeeping saves.

The South Georgia Squad will take on Spokane Velocity FC on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 9:00 p.m. ET at One Spokane Stadium. If Tormenta wins this weekend, they will have a chance to clinch their spot in the USL League One Playoffs. South Georgia will then travel to take on Greenville Triumph SC the following Saturday, Oct. 18. The Ibis will return home for Fan Appreciation Night, its final match of the regular season, against Texoma FC on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m.







