Match Preview: FMFC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves Sc

Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

SETTING THE SCENE

Forward Madison FC look to finish out their season strong with the playoffs within touching distance. The Mingos will host their last home match of the year this Saturday at Breese Stevens Field as they play host to top-of-the-table, Chattanooga Red Wolves. FMFC is heading into this match with good momentum after winning both of their last away matches, including a resolute 3-1 victory over a formidable Portland Hearts of Pine side in a packed Fitzpatrick Stadium. Conversely, the Red Wolves are in a bit of a slump, logging a draw and two losses in their last three matches. Forward will have their hot streak and their eccentric fanbase behind them this Saturday as they look to add to their win column against a daunting opponent to keep their playoff ambitions afloat.

LAST MATCH RECAP - FMFC VS PORTLAND

The Match started with the Mingos getting out to an early possession advantage, but a back and forth game as far as chances go. The Mingos struck first in the 20' when Damia Viader picked the ball up at midfield and drove at the Heart's defense, Viader dished the ball to Derek Gebhard who cut the ball back and hit a fade away strike into the side netting past Hearts keeper, Hunter Morse. The Mingos kept pushing with a few more chances coming their way. Gebhard won Forward a PK after being fouled in the box and striker, Lucca Dourado, buried the penalty in the 36'. The 'Gos nearly bagged a third in the 45'+5 when Devin Boyce took a free kick that Dourado brought down and dealt to Crull who played it off nicely to Gebhard who buried it, but the goal was called offside leaving the Mingo's lead at two. FMFC Keeper, Wallis Lapsley, made a brilliant save in the 44' to keep Forward's clean sheet alive. The 'Gos entered the half up 2-0.

The second half saw a much more aggressive Portland side take the pitch. The Hearts stayed on the attack, forcing the Mingos to put on some clinical defending. Portland finally found one in the 72' when former Flamingo, Jake Keegan, buried a header past keeper, Wallis Lapsley. Things got very chippy in the second half as both sides saw tempers flare. Portland's, John Kamara, was sent off in the 82' after shoving Forward's, Damia Viader, in the neck. The Mingos nearly found their third again when Boyce buried a beautiful strike in the 85', but it was called offsides. Forward did finally find a third goal in 90'+2 when Juan Galindrez sent in a backdoor ball that Garrett McLaughlin finished off. FMFC took the lead over the finish line and claimed all three points at the final whistle with the 3-1 scoreline. This win was massive for the Mingos as they took down fourth place Portland and bring home all three points to keep their playoff hopes alive.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Hot Streak: The Mingos head into the weekend on a two game win streak. They'll have to capitalize on this momentum to push past a daunting top-of-the-table Chattanooga side and come away with a result in front of their last home crowd of the season.

Packed House of Forward Faithful: The Mingos are fortunate to have a devoted fan base that has stuck with them through a tumultuous season. Their twelfth man constitutes an imposing threat to any away team entering Breese Stevens Field's historic gates as their fans encourage their 'Gos and intimidate opponents-chanting loud and proud for all 90 minutes.

Mr Madison: Derek Gebhard is having his best season as a Mingo and is surely a key to Forward Madison FC's attack. This year Gebhard has 10 Goals and one assist and has been a key piece in unlocking the opponent's defenses.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCHA

Saturday, October 11th, 2025

5pm CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

2025 USL LEAGUE ONE RECORD

MAD: 7-9-11

CHA: 13-4-10







