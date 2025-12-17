Forward Madison FC Sign Promising Young Forward Ryan Carmichael for 2026

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed versatile Forward, Ryan Carmichael, for the 2026 Season, pending league and federation approval. A proven play-maker, Carmichael joins the squad for the eighth season of Forward Madison FC soccer at Breese Stevens Field.

"Ryan is a versatile attacking threat with high level technical ability and decision making qualities," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "We're excited to add a player of his caliber and feel that he can continue to grow and develop in our environment. He is a player who has big potential and we feel he will make an impact for us right away."

Originally from Madden, Northern Ireland, Carmichael began his soccer career playing in the NIFL Championship, the second tier of the Northern Ireland Football League, for Portadown FC. He made 39 appearances for the club from 2018-2020, scoring six goals along the way. In 2020, Carmichael accepted a four-year scholarship state-side to play for NCAA Division I school, Hofstra University. Carmichael had an explosive collegiate career appearing in 75 matches and tallying 46 goals and 18 assists. Carmichael supplemented his collegiate career with stints with NPSL side, Georgia Revolution, in 2021 and USL League Two club, Long Island Rough Riders, in 2022. He netted 17 goals with the Rough Riders and helped lead them to the 2022 USL League Two play-offs.

"We're delighted to add Ryan to the roster," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "He embodies the Forward Madison way with his mentality and playing style. I have no doubt he'll bring great excitement to the team in 2026."

In December of 2023, Carmichael was selected in the first round (24th overall) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by Inter Miami. In 2024 he began play with Inter Miami's reserve squad, Inter Miami II, where he appeared in 25 matches, and bagged nine goals and seven assists. In 2025, Carmichael made the

move to MLS Next Pro club, Atlanta United FC II, where he played in 28 matches, scored one goal and notched four assists. Forward Madison FC will look to Carmichael to help lead the attack for the Mingos, both creating and finishing chances in the final third in 2026.

"I'm excited to be on board and part of such a big club," said Carmichael. " I'm looking forward to getting started and playing in front of the Forward Madison fans and contributing to the team's success this season."







