Assistant Coach Dave Dixon Accepts Job as Greenville Triumph Head Coach

Published on December 17, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today assistant coach Dave Dixon has accepted the vacant head coaching job with fellow USL League One side Greenville Triumph SC.

"I want to thank everyone at Charlotte Independence for an amazing experience over the last few years," shared Dixon. "It is a great club and has helped me grow as both a coach and person."

"Starting at the top, Charlotte is a great club. I can't express how much I appreciate both owners Dan DiMicco and Jim McPhilliamy. They both believed in me as a coach and have helped me shape my career. I was lucky to work with one of the best in the game in Mike Jeffries. I have learned a lot from Mike over the years and will be forever grateful for that experience, mentorship, and friendship."

Dixon spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Independence assisting Jeffries. After leaving to serve as the Director of Soccer for FC Carolinas in Waxhaw, Dixon returned to the Independence technical staff in 2024 and has served as an integral piece to the club's playoff run in 2024 and the ongoing six-year playoff streak.

"I am excited for Dave to move up the ladder and take the Greenville position," shared Jeffries. "Dave's character, work ethic, soccer acumen, and positive personality were large contributors to our program's successes over the last couple of years. While we will miss him in the locker room, Dave is ready for the challenge of managing his own group. I wish him well and look forward to competing against him and Greenville in 2026."

Dixon will return to the Queen City when the Independence takes on Triumph SC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on June 24.

The Charlotte Independence wishes Dave all the best as he embarks on his new journey with Greenville.







