Former Badger Mark Segbers Returns to Madison for 2026

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Midfielder, Mark Segbers, for the 2026 Season, pending league and federation approval. Segbers joins the Flamingos after a successful three year run with USL Championship club, Charleston Battery. The 29 year old's veteran experience and versatility on the pitch will be a major asset to an FMFC team looking to come back strong in 2026.

"Mark is a proven winner in professional soccer," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "His versatility, coachability and overall quality made him a priority signing for our club and I can't wait to see him representing FMFC in 2026"

A St. Louis, Missouri-native, Segbers is no stranger to the Midwest. He spent all four years of his college career as a University of Wisconsin Badger, earning All-Big Ten second team honors along the way in 2014 and 2017.

"Mark is a proven professional in the USL ecosystem with a Madison background who we feel will be a big contributor for us," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "His resume speaks for itself and we have followed him for years. His dynamism, versatility and overall quality allow him to play in various positions and we are very pleased to add him to the roster."

Segber's professional career began when he was drafted No. 9 overall in the 2018 SuperDraft and signed with MLS club, New England Revolution, before a season-long loan to USL Championship side, Orange County SC, that same year. Segbers stayed at the Championship level for a stint, playing for Swope Park Rangers in 2019 and Memphis 901 in 2020 before being loaned to MLS club, Los Angeles FC, to finish out 2020. Segbers made the move back to Championship in 2021 when he signed with Miami FC before being loaned to Charleston for his three year run with the Battery. With over 200 appearances and

15,000 minutes played in the USL, Forward Madison will look to Segbers for seasoned stability in the midfield in 2026 as he makes his return to his alma mater city.

"I'm extremely excited to come back to the city where I started chasing my dream of playing professional soccer," Segbers said. "I was blessed to be able to play for the University of Wisconsin where I was lucky enough to work with Keith Tiemeyer and Aaron Hohlbein just down the road, so Madison has always held a special place in my heart. The atmosphere that the fans and community create is second to none, and I can't wait to be a part of it. I also have a great support system behind me which allows me to perform at my highest level. I've been putting in a lot of work and energy into the offseason process and I'm excited to hit the ground running! I couldn't be happier to be back in Madison and get started! Up the Flamingos!"







