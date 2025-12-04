AC Boise Unveils First-Ever Home Kit

Published on December 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Boise, Idaho - Athletic Club Boise revealed its inaugural Home Kit tonight at a celebration at the Egyptian Theatre, marking a defining milestone for the club ahead of its debut 2026 USL League One season. Supporters filled the sold-out theater, creating a loud, joyful, and unmistakably Boise atmosphere as the club introduced the jersey that players will wear when the men's team takes the field next March.

The reveal also marked the first public showing of the club's inaugural kit partners - Saint Alphonsus on the front of the jersey and Ford (Idaho Ford Stores) on the sleeve - underscoring the club's community-driven foundation. Fans arrived to a red-carpet entrance, a live DJ set, and the first public pour of local Boise brewery, Sockeye Brewing's new Athletic Club Boise Striker beer. A high-energy program emceed by Morgan Romero (KTVB anchor) brought supporters and partners together for an evening that felt both historic and uniquely Boise.

Special video messages were shared from co-owner and American soccer legend Kasey Keller and Head Coach Nate Miller, with a live appearance from co-owner, Seattle Reign star, and Boise native Sofia Huerta. Net ticket proceeds of $10,000 were donated to the Saint Alphonsus Foundation, which is committed to supporting the lives of patients, staff, and communities from Boise to Baker City through charitable, compassionate giving.

"This is much more than a home kit reveal for us - this is a statement about who we are and what Boise is building," said Brad Stith, Co-Founder & CEO of Athletic Club Boise. "Tonight showed the pride, passion, and belief this community has in its club. We are grateful to every person who showed up, stood in line, wore our colors, and helped make this moment."

The Inaugural Home Kit

The Home Kit - created in partnership with Hummel, the club's official kit provider, and Against, a Boise-based creative consultancy - reflects the values and rising ambition of the city. Rooted in the club's primary brand color Raptor Shadow and accented with Basque Pride Green, the 2026 Home Kit delivers a commanding, stealth-forward visual presence. Inspired by the peregrine falcon, the club's iconic symbol, the design features a reflective falcon-and-bolt pattern heat-pressed into the fabric. The detailing remains subtle at rest, revealing itself only in motion - a hidden-until-movement effect that symbolizes emergence and velocity. "This kit was built to channel the raw speed and precision of the peregrine falcon," said Jennie Myers, Founder & CEO of Against. "We wanted the design to reflect a club stepping out of the shadows and into its moment - focused, fast, and unmistakably Boise. Every element was crafted to reinforce movement, mastery, and intent. It's a kit designed not just to be worn, but to be felt."

The jersey worn on stage tonight will be identical to those the players take the field in when Athletic Club Boise opens its first USL League One season in spring 2026.

Community Partners on the Front and Sleeve

The club celebrated the support of its inaugural kit partners:

Â Front-of-Kit Partner: Saint Alphonsus - Athletic Club Boise's Official Sports Medicine Provider, appearing on the front of the jersey.

Saint Alphonsus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is an innovative, accessible, multi-specialty program with locations across the Treasure Valley. Their team of fellowship-trained sports medicine physicians, orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists, and athletic trainers work together to deliver personalized care tailored to each patient's goals. Backed by advanced expertise and a high volume of specialized procedures, Saint Alphonsus provides exceptional treatment for everything from fractures to complex sports injuries - bringing nationally recognized quality close to home.

"From preparation to play and recovery to rehab, Saint Alphonsus is proud to walk alongside the athletes of Athletic Club Boise every step of the way," said David McFadyen, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System. "We share in the club's vision for community health and its pride in the history of the Treasure Valley. With roots in Boise that run more than 100 years deep, we are excited to be part of this exciting new chapter for our community."

Â Sleeve Sponsor: Idaho Ford Stores - the club's Official Auto Partner, featured on the kit sleeve.

"Ford Idaho Stores is proud to stand with Athletic Club Boise at the start of something special," said Jim Sterk, Association Chairman for the Idaho Ford Stores. "This club reflects the values our families and clients share - community, hard work, and showing up for one another - and we're thrilled to help bring professional soccer to Boise."

These partnerships reinforce Athletic Club Boise's commitment to building a club grounded in community, regional pride, and long-term investment in Idaho's youth, families, and athletes.

A Celebration of Culture, Identity, and What's Ahead

Tonight's program highlighted Boise's soccer culture and the club's expanding momentum - including record-setting season ticket demand, an engaged, local ownership group, and a growing roster led on the pitch by Head Coach Nate Miller.

Following the on-stage reveal, fans continued the celebration at Leku Ona on the Basque Block, including a merchandise pop-up with the new Home Kit and expanded Athletic Club Boise apparel. Additional Home Kits and merchandise are available for purchase now at acboise.com.

Over the coming months, Athletic Club Boise will begin announcing player signings, preseason timelines, community initiatives, and key milestones leading up to its USL League One debut, with its inaugural home match in spring 2026.

For more information, visit acboise.com or follow @acboise on Instagram and X.







