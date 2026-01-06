Athletic Club Boise Opens Inaugural Roster with MLS & USL Veteran Blake Bodily

BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise announced today the signing of wingback Blake Bodily, marking the first player signing in club history, pending league and federation approval. Bodily joins the club after multiple professional seasons competing in Major League Soccer and the USL Championship. His signing marks a foundational piece for Athletic Club Boise as it assembles its inaugural roster with clear competitive intent.

Born in Eagle, Idaho, Bodily's professional path includes several defining milestones early in his career. After progressing through the Timbers' youth system and a standout collegiate career at the University of Washington, he signed as a Homegrown Player and made his professional debut during the MLS is Back Tournament in 2020. He earned his first MLS start in 2021, recording an assist just six minutes into the match - the fastest assist or goal by a player in their first MLS start in Timbers history - before later making his first home start in front of fans at Providence Park.

Vice President of Soccer Jeremy Fishbein emphasized Bodily's long-term development, professional experience, and connection to the region.

"I've followed Blake since his early days as a youth player, through his time at the University of Washington and into his professional career," Fishbein said. "He's continued to grow at every level, and we feel fortunate that his path brings him back to Boise. Blake takes a lot of pride in where he's from, and he brings the quality and character we want to build around as this club gets started."

The 27-year-old had a standout 2024 season with USL Championship team Tampa Bay Rowdies and was San Diego Loyal's top assist player in 2023. His 1v1 ability on the dribble, his elite crossing and service from the wing, and his ability to play as a dynamic two-way player has made him a consistent top performer in the league. Bodily's experiences competing at the highest levels now inform the standard and mindset he brings to Athletic Club Boise as the club builds its first professional roster.

For Bodily, the move represents both a return home and the chance to help define something new.

"I'm joining Athletic Club Boise because I wanted to be part of something from the very beginning in my hometown," said Bodily. "There's a lot of potential here to build something really special, not just for Boise but within the soccer landscape in the U.S. I've been fortunate to play at high levels, and my goal is to bring that experience back home, help this team win, and help set the standard as this club gets started."

On the field, Head Coach Nate Miller pointed to Bodily's competitive edge and fit within Athletic Club Boise's philosophy.

"When building this roster, the one player I knew we had to make sure we signed was Blake Bodily," said Athletic Club Boise Head Coach Nate Miller. "Bringing Blake to Boise to represent his hometown is extremely special for him, his family, and the Boise community. Blake has proved he is a top player in the USL, and will be a key figure for us on the field. Blake is extremely dedicated to his craft, has a skillset that will fit this team perfectly, and is an elite competitor. We couldn't be more excited to have Blake as this club's first-ever signing."

Athletic Club Boise will announce additional roster signings in January as the club continues preparations for its debut season. Preseason training is scheduled to begin in late January.

