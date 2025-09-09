Athletic Club Boise Breaks USL Record with 6,250+ Season Ticket Deposits

Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise today announced it has surpassed 6,250 season ticket deposits, establishing a new record across the entire United Soccer League for all men's professional teams. The milestone eclipses the previous benchmarks set by Nashville SC (6,207) and FC Cincinnati (6,103), underscoring Boise's rise as one of the league's most dynamic new markets.

"Breaking this record is a reflection of the incredible passion our community has shown for bringing professional soccer to Idaho," said Brad Stith, CEO and Co-Founder of Athletic Club Boise. "We're building more than a team - we're building a club that represents the Treasure Valley, and the response has been overwhelming."

Once Athletic Club Boise receives 6,500 season ticket deposits, fans can still join the waitlist. Any remaining seats will be released following the club's Select-A-Seat event, October 21-25.

Athletic Club Boise will debut its men's team in spring 2026 at the club's privately funded Stadium at Expo Idaho, currently under construction. The 7,050-seat venue - expandable to 11,000+ - is designed to welcome more than 400,000 visitors annually and deliver lasting community impact.

