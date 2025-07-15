AC Boise Names New VP of Soccer

July 15, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

BOISE, ID - Athletic Club Boise has appointed Jeremy Fishbein as the club's new Vice President of Soccer, bringing on board a visionary leader to help shape the team ahead of its inaugural season in 2026. Fishbein - a respected figure in U.S. soccer ecosystem with over two decades of NCAA Division I coaching experience and international club leadership - steps into the role with a clear mission: build a club that reflects the soul of Boise and establishes a new holistic model of excellence for the USL.

Known for his developmental track record and winning mentality, Fishbein has coached over 50 players who went on to professional careers around the world. He has coached elite competitors from more than 25 countries, and his players have represented senior and youth national teams on the world's biggest stages. A keen eye for US and global talent and a proven approach to development, Fishbein now brings his experience and passion to Boise.

"This club isn't just being built in Boise, it's being built for Boise. We expect to win - and will win - with class, tenacity, and humility," said Fishbein. "We are a purpose-driven club and expect excellence in everything we do. The opportunity here is second to none. AC Boise has done everything right from day one - from the community commitment, to the stadium vision, to the people leading it. The values are right, the ambition is real, and we can build something impactful that represents the spirit of the world's game. We want to unite people, celebrate Boise's diverse cultures, and reflect this city's grit - and make no mistake, we're here to compete for championships."

In his new role, Fishbein will lead all soccer operations, including hiring the club's first head coach, developing the player recruitment pipeline, and establishing the foundational philosophy that will define Athletic Club Boise on and off the pitch. "We're not just building a roster - we're building a culture of excellence, inclusivity, and competitiveness. That starts now."

Brad Stith, CEO and co-founder of Athletic Club Boise, echoed that sentiment. "Jeremy brings a rare mix of competitive fire, deep experience, and genuine humanity," said Stith. "His approach is collaborative, humble, and strategic - and he's the kind of leader who will help us build a club that earns pride not just from local fans, but from the entire State of Idaho."

Steve Patterson, fellow Athletic Club Boise co-founder, added, "We're excited to have Jeremy bring his wealth of collegiate, national and international experience building winning soccer organizations to AC Boise."

With Fishbein at the helm of soccer operations, Athletic Club Boise's next chapter is already in motion. The stadium at Expo Idaho is under construction, slated to be one of the league's premier venues when it opens in early 2026. The head coach search is underway, and player recruitment will begin this fall - laying the foundation for a team that's not just community-focused but built to compete day one.

