CD Leganés Comes to Richmond for International Friendly

July 15, 2025

Competition: International Friendly

Date: July 15, 2025

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: City Stadium, Richmond, Va.

Forecast: 90/76F, Partly Cloudy

Promotion: World Fútbol Week

Crossing the Pond: For the first time since 2023, the Richmond Kickers (4-7-4, 16 pts) are scheduled to host an international friendly at City Stadium. On Wednesday, July 15, the Richmond side welcomes CD Leganés for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff as World Fútbol Week continues. Saturday's game is another installment of the Kickers' Summer tradition of international friendlies, which was started in 2004 against Nottingham Forest. Leganés, currently competing in La Liga 2, was founded in 1928 and finished the 2024-2025 season with a 9-16-13 record. However, Leganés is coming off a 2-1 victory over Louisville City FC in an international friendly on Saturday, July 12. The Kickers aim to utilize the friendly pairing to continue refining their play as they head into the second half of the season and look to playoffs.

New Faces: Two pros made their debut for the club on Saturday versus Chattanooga. Sporting the City Kits, Marcelo Lage and Ryan Baer were slotted into the starting eleven, making an immediate impact for the Richmond side. Ryan Baer, on loan from the Seattle Sounders, joined captain Dakota Barnathan in the midfield. Baer's offensive aggressiveness and savvy defense created chances for the Kickers throughout the evening. Marcelo Lage, a familiar face in the USL, found his role on the backline. The 6'5 defender shut down countless attacks from the opposition and was the perfect offensive target on set pieces for the Kickers.

Next Home Match: Wednesday's friendly against CD Leganés will be the main event of World Fútbol Week at City Stadium! Following this week's match, the Kickers will return to Richmond on Saturday, August 2, to host FC Naples for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day presented by Nightingale. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. Get tickets now at richmondkickers.com/tickets!







