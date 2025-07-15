Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

July 15, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)







This past week United Soccer League One announced its Patterson, New Jersey team will be called the New York Cosmos when it begins play next season, the South Atlantic League's Greensboro Grasshoppers tossed their second perfect game in nine days, and several ECHL and American Hockey League head coaching vacancies were filled.

Highlights from this week come from United Soccer League One, United Soccer League Championship, Major League Soccer, the National Women's Soccer League, South Atlantic League, International League, ECHL, SPHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League, Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, European League of Football, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

United Soccer League One

The famed New York Cosmos are returning to the field-and returning to North Jersey-in early 2026.

The Cosmos will return to competition in March 2026 as a new member of United Soccer League (USL) League One, the second division of the USL's fast-growing men's pyramid. The Cosmos' new home will be Hinchliffe Stadium, a National Historic Landmark in Paterson, NJ. Hinchliffe Stadium once was home to Negro League baseball teams like the New York Black Yankees, the New York Cubans and the Newark Eagles. Twenty members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame played at Hinchliffe Stadium, including Paterson's own Larry Doby. Hinchliffe Stadium was renovated, restored and reopened in 2023 as a 7,800-seat, multi-sport venue that anchors a $110 million initiative which includes senior housing, a child care facility, the Muth Museum dedicated to Negro League Baseball and a parking garage. Hinchliffe Stadium also will be home to the Cosmos' first women's team, as well as a soccer museum dedicated to Cosmos history.

The New York Cosmos are making a return and will play at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey, in 2026. FOX 5 NY's Tina Cervasio reports on the official announcement made by the club.

United Soccer League Championship

The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced that two-time USL League One Coach of the Year Dominic Casciato has signed on to lead the club as head coach. Casciato joins Tampa Bay after recently leading Union Omaha to back-to-back Players' Shields and a victory in last year's USL League One Final. The Rowdies negotiated an undisclosed fee with Omaha to secure Casciato's arrival in Tampa Bay. "We are thrilled to welcome Dom and his family to Tampa Bay," said Rowdies Vice Chairman Brian Auld. "Dom has established an impeccable reputation in the USL and U.S. Soccer, and his recent successes with Omaha demonstrate he is a focused leader with an innovative mind who is capable of building a winning culture. His emphasis on supporting his players and helping them reach their full potential is exactly the kind of leadership we value, and we're confident he will make a lasting impact on the club."

Dominic Casciato is the sixth head coach, including interim stints, of the Rowdies since 2023.

Major League Soccer

LA Galaxy Marco Reus CLEAN HIT Finds The Net!

National Women's Soccer League

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the club has signed U-23 U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) player Evelyn Shores to a contract through 2028. Shores joins the club from University of North Carolina where she was an integral part of the Tar Heels' 2024 NCAA Championship win. "I'm so excited to play at Angel City FC because of the incredible energy and support that surrounds the club," said Shores. "The environment is amazing, and I can't wait to be part of a team that's making such an impact on and off the field. I am also so excited to play in front of all of the passionate fans at BMO Stadium." "We are thrilled that Evelyn has decided to start her professional career with Angel City," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "After winning a national championship with UNC in 2024 and being a top performer for the USWNT U-23s this year, we know Evelyn has the quality to help our team over many years. Evelyn has an exciting future and we are privileged that she feels our environment is the next step to continue her development while supporting Angel City with our goals in bringing trophies to LA."

Get to the 2025 NWSL Rookies: SaN Diego Wave Trinity Armstrong talks about her soccer journey, her financial goals and some advice, and answers some questions!

Gainbridge Super League

Carolina Ascent FC announced the signing of former NWSL defender Meaghan Nally ahead of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season. Nally joins Carolina Ascent following a spell with Odense Boldklub Q (OB Q) in Kvindeligaen, Denmark's top-flight league. The defender joined the Danish club in August 2024 and made 23 appearances, scoring one goal. "We have been pursuing Meaghan for a while and it's a relief to have finally signed her," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She brings a lot of experience, quality, and technical ability. She's a fantastic defender that will also help us in possession. I'm really looking forward to working with Meaghan every day and watching her impact our amazing community here in the Carolinas."

DC Power Football Club has named Omid Namazi, Head Coach ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season. Namazi brings 26 years of experience with Head Coaching pedigree from the NWSL, WUSA, WPS and USL Championship and top assistant experience with the U.S. First Team Women's National Team and Houston Dynamo in MLS. "I would like to extend my thanks to Jason Levien, Jordan Stuart and Steven Birnbaum for placing their confidence in me to steer DC Power Football Club in its second season," Omid Namazi, DC Power Football Club head coach, said. "I am excited to get started and fully committed to building a championship-caliber club. I'm confident in the club's potential and focused on uplifting and empowering future generations of women in sports." Namazi brings over two decades of experience at the professional soccer level, holding a prestigious U.S. Soccer Pro Coaching license, most recently as the Director of Scouting and Head Coach for Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship league (2022-23). Before joining Hartford Athletic, Namazi worked as Assistant Coach at Houston Dynamo Football Club of Major League Soccer (2019-2022).

BASEBALL

South Atlantic League

The Greensboro Grasshoppers made history once again at First National Bank Field on Sunday, July 13 as they tossed their second combined nine-inning perfect game in nine days, defeating the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-0. The Grasshoppers pitching staff combined for a flawless 27-up, 27-down performance, marking something no pro team has ever done in the same season. Right-hander Hung-Leng Chang set the tone with five perfect innings, striking out five batters while keeping the Hot Rods off balance from the first pitch. Chang was followed by Joshua Loeschorn, who delivered two clean frames of his own, adding a strikeout to his line. Jake Shirk, who also appeared in Greensboro's Fourth of July perfect game, worked a spotless eighth inning before handing the ball to Jarod Bayless, who sealed the perfect game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Pirates farmhand Jarod Bayless completes the perfect game for High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers.

International League

As Triple-A Norfolk starter Roansy Contreras began his delivery to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Graham Pauley, a massive crash of thunder resounded around the stadium and Contreras ... well, he did what any of us would do -- he balked. The result was Jakob Marsee, the runner at third, came in to score.

Nationals No. 12 prospect Yohandy Morales crushes a walk-off three-run home run for Triple-A Rochester Red Wings

Tigers prospect Drew Sommers snags a line drive at the mound and throws to first to complete the double play for Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced in conjunction with the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the AHL's Colorado Eagles, that Derek Army has been named as an assistant coach for the Colorado Eagles. Army, 34, departs Wheeling as the team's all-time winningest head coach, which is a record he achieved this past season. Derek joined the Nailers hockey staff as an assistant coach at the start of the 2020-21 season, and was then promoted to interim head coach and eventually the permanent head coach later that year. Army's teams compiled an overall record of 153-137-19 in 309 games, and reached the playoffs on three occasions. The club's best regular season under his guidance came during 2024-25, when the Nailers finished in second place in the North Division with a 43-25-4 mark, which was good for 90 points.

The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Matt Macdonald has been named Head Coach and General Manager, the sixth head coach in Solar Bears franchise history. "We are thrilled to welcome Matt Macdonald and his family to our Solar Bears family," said Chris Heller, President of the Orlando Solar Bears. "His passion for the game, commitment to player development, and proven leadership make him the ideal person to guide our team forward. We're excited for what the future holds under his direction and can't wait to get started." Macdonald, 42, has spent the last seven seasons as an Assistant Coach in the American Hockey League (AHL), most recently with the Bridgeport Islanders (2023-2025), and previously with the Grand Rapids Griffins (2018-2023). Macdonald also spent six seasons behind the bench for the Cincinnati Cyclones, including four years as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. In those four seasons, the Cyclones tallied a 142-116-16-14 record and two appearances in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has named Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Sylvain Cloutier, as the fifth Head Coach in team history. Cloutier, 51, returns to Glens Falls after beginning his professional career with the Adirondack Red Wings in the 1993-94 season. The native of Mont-Laurier, Quebec played 287 games with Adirondack and totaled 45 goals and 103 assists for 148 points from 1993 to 1998. Cloutier returned to Adirondack in 2003 and played three seasons with the Frostbite in the United Hockey League. "I'm incredibly honored and excited to be named Head Coach of the Adirondack Thunder," said Cloutier. "This organization has a proud tradition and a passionate fan base, and I'm committed to building a team that reflects that same intensity and drive. I can't wait to get to work and help lead this group toward success on and off the ice."

Adirondack Thunder name Sylvain Cloutier head coach

American Hockey League

The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms are excited to announce John Snowden has been named the next head coach of the Phantoms. Additionally, the Phantoms are pleased to welcome Nick Schultz and Terrence Wallin as the team's assistant coaches. Snowden becomes the fifth head coach in Lehigh Valley history as well as the 12th in franchise history, which originated as the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996. Schultz, a 15-year NHL veteran, is entering his first season as a professional coach. Wallin arrives to the Phantoms from the ECHL's Maine Mariners, where he served as head coach for the past three seasons. "We're excited to have John along with Nick and Terrence lead the Phantoms," said Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere. "This is an important time for our organization with the young talent we have coming through the pipeline, and we believe this group has the right mix of experience, teaching ability, and leadership to guide our prospects. Their impact in Lehigh Valley will be a big part of our long-term success."

The Ontario Reign have named Andrew Lord as the fourth Head Coach in the team's AHL history. Lord, a former ECHL Coach of the Year award winner with the Reign's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, joins the LA Kings' AHL affiliate after spending the 2024-25 season as the head coach of the Halifax Mooseheads in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). "We are excited to welcome Andrew to the Kings and Reign family as the head coach of the Ontario Reign," said Reign General Manager Richard Seeley. "At just 40 years old, Andrew has over 10 years of coaching experience in both Europe and North America and has shown the ability to create a winning culture in a variety of different environments. Andrew's familiarity with our organization as head coach of our ECHL affiliate in Greenville will serve him well as he continues to develop the LA Kings prospects here in Ontario and his passion and work ethic will help further the strong culture in place with our existing staff."

The Tampa Bay Lightning have named Joel Bouchard as general manager of the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois. Bouchard will also remain head coach of the Crunch. Bouchard, 51, was named as the 10th head coach in Crunch franchise history on June 26, 2023. In the past two seasons, Bouchard has guided the Crunch to a 76-47-12-9 record with back-to-back appearances and first-round byes in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Under his guidance, the Crunch advanced to the North Division Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2024 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

SPHL

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs unveiled their new logo and jerseys tonight at the Berglund Center, drawing a strong turnout from fans eager to see the new look. The offseason event showcased the community's ongoing support and enthusiasm as the team prepares for its 10th season, which begins in October 2025.

Professional Women's Hockey League

The New York Sirens announced that star forward Sarah Fillier has signed a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement to stay with the team through the 2026-27 season. The first overall pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft tied for the league lead in points and was voted PWHL Rookie of the Year for the 2024-25 season. "A milestone day and a true privilege for the New York Sirens organization and our fans to know that we'll be building the future here in New York with Sarah," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. "She brings exceptional talent, leadership and a relentless will to win - qualities that will elevate every teammate and ignite excitement in every fan. A unique person in a unique market, united by shared goals and driven by a standard of excellence."

The 25-year-old from Georgetown, ON, took the league by storm with 29 points, including 13 goals and 16 assists in 30 games and was voted a PWHL First Team All-Star and All-Rookie Team member. Her 13 goals ranked fourth among all skaters and included a league-high five power play tallies, while her 16 assists tied for most all-time in a season. Fillier produced two six-game point streaks and is the only player in PWHL history to score in five consecutive games and to record multiple four-game assist streaks.

2025 PWHL Rookie of the Year: Sarah Fillier

Western Hockey League

What can Penn State expect from Gavin McKenna? What does McKenna's move to the NCAA mean for Jr. hockey going forward? TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button joins SC with Jay Onrait to discuss.

United States Hockey League

Katie Merrick, Vice President of Business Operations for the Fargo Force, has been named Dave Tyler United States Hockey League (USHL) Executive of the Year for the 2024-25 season in recognition of her efforts and contributions toward her organization, as voted upon by the league's teams. In her fourth season as Vice President of Business Operations and fifth with the organization, Merrick helped Fargo break attendance records for the second consecutive year while guiding the team to milestones in overall attendance, ticket revenue, food and beverage revenue, social media engagement, social media following, community involvement, and charitable fundraising. Under Merrick's watch, the Force had the highest average attendance in team history (4,273), with ten sellouts, and helped raise more than $230,000 for various charitable causes throughout the year. Additionally, 15 home games were aired on MeTV during the 2024-25 season, a regional linear television network. Of the games broadcast on MeTV, five were among Fargo's best-attended games.

North American Hockey League

Tomahawks Hockey Partners LLC. is pleased to announce the hiring of Adam Houli as the Head Coach of the Johnstown Tomahawks. Houli is the fourth Head Coach in the franchise's 14th season. "I'm incredibly excited and honored to be named the Head Coach of the Johnstown Tomahawks," said Houli. "This is an opportunity I'm truly grateful for, and I want to thank the ownership group led by Mr. John Koufis and the entire hockey operations staff headed by Gary Biggs for placing their trust in me. The Tomahawks have a strong tradition and a passionate, loyal fan base that sets the tone for what makes hockey in Johnstown so special. It's a privilege to join an organization that means so much to its community. Our style of play will reflect the hardworking spirit of this city - we will play with pace, attention to detail, and a level of compete that's unmatched. Our players will take pride in wearing the Tomahawks jersey, and our team will be one that fans can rally behind every night." Adam Houli has served as the Head Coach and General Manager of the New Jersey 87's (EHL) since 2017.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Top 10 Highlights From Week 7

Women's Lacrosse League

Top 10 Highlights from the Women's Lacrosse League All-Star Game.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week

Is Nathan Rourke starting to play like the Nathan Rourke we saw in 2022 again? How should Edmonton approach the quarterback position going forward with Tre Ford and Cody Fajardo? Will the Blue Bombers bounce back with a win in their rematch with the Stampeders? CFL on TSN analyst Paul LaPolice joins SC with Jay Onrait to discuss.

Indoor Football League

Week 16 Plays of the Week

European League of Football

Top 10 Plays of Week 9

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

SportsCenter recaps the Indiana Fever's victory over the Dallas Wings that saw Caitlin Clark go up against Paige Bueckers as well as the New York Liberty's comeback win over the Atlanta Dream.

Watch the highlights as A'ja Wilson records a double-double of 34 PTS and 16 REB to lead the Las Vegas Aces to a 104-102 win over the Golden State Valkyries.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Vancouver Bandits announced that guard Izaiah Brockington has signed an NBA Summer League contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. The news was announced by the Clippers on social media and the club's website in a release. Brockington was a member of the Clippers' organization prior to joining the Bandits, dressing in 11 games for the club's NBA G League affiliate, San Diego Clippers, during the 2024-25 season. A 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia, PA, Brockington served as a high impact Import player, appearing and starting in the first eight games of the 2025 CEBL season. He averaged 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists and finished in double-digit scoring on four occasions.

Vancouver Bandits Zach Copeland Hits Record 8 Threes in 36-Point performance

OTHER SPORTS

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 10 of the 2025 season!







