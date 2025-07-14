John Snowden Named Phantoms Head Coach

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms are excited to announce John Snowden has been named the next head coach of the Phantoms. Additionally, the Phantoms are pleased to welcome Nick Schultz and Terrence Wallin as the team's assistant coaches.

Snowden becomes the fifth head coach in Lehigh Valley history as well as the 12th in franchise history, which originated as the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996. Schultz, a 15-year NHL veteran, is entering his first season as a professional coach. Wallin arrives to the Phantoms from the ECHL's Maine Mariners, where he served as head coach for the past three seasons.

"We're excited to have John along with Nick and Terrence lead the Phantoms," said Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere. "This is an important time for our organization with the young talent we have coming through the pipeline, and we believe this group has the right mix of experience, teaching ability, and leadership to guide our prospects. Their impact in Lehigh Valley will be a big part of our long-term success."

"Over the last two seasons, John has played an instrumental role behind the bench while mentoring and building strong relationships with our players," said Phantoms co-owners Jim and Rob Brooks. "His commitment to growth, player development, and shaping the culture of the Phantoms organization has helped lay the foundation for future success on the ice while embracing the Lehigh Valley community."

Snowden, 43, has been an assistant coach with the Phantoms for two seasons, working primarily with the forwards and power-play units. Prior to joining the Phantoms, he held a similar assistant coaching role with the Toronto Marlies from 2021 to 2023 and served as head coach of their affiliate Newfoundland Growlers for parts of two seasons from 2018 to 2020. He led the expansion Growlers to a Kelly Cup championship in their inaugural campaign.

Snowden's journey into coaching followed an 11-year professional playing career between 2003 and 2014 in which he appeared in 686 games in North America-including 63 with the Reading Royals in 2006-07-and featured stints with various teams in the ECHL, CHL, IHL, and AHL. As a junior player, he competed for the U.S. National Development Program Under-18 Team and the U.S. National Team between 1998 and 2000, and captured a Clark Cup championship with the USHL's Lincoln Stars in 2003.

"Snowy" began his coaching career with the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) during the 2015-16 season. He spent two seasons as an assistant and was promoted to associate coach in 2017-18. He joined Newfoundland the following year, eventually stepping in as head coach mid-season, guiding the Growlers to the Kelly Cup.

"I'm honored to be named the next head coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms," said Snowden. "I'd like to thank Keith, Danny, Alyn, and Rob and Jim Brooks for this opportunity. It's an exciting time to lead this group with the talent the Flyers have in their prospect pool. I look forward to building on the foundation that's been laid and continuing to help our young players grow and succeed."

The Everett, Washington native will continue to play an influential role in shaping the next generation of talent through his detail-oriented and team-first coaching style. He and his wife Janelle have three children: a daughter named Rowan, and two sons, Aiden and Keegan, who both play in the Phantoms Youth Hockey program.

Joining him behind the bench will be newly-named assistant coaches Nick Schultz and Terrence Wallin.

Schultz, 42, spent the last six seasons with the Flyers organization as Assistant Director of Player Development and as a player development coach where he developed prospects as they transitioned into the professional game. He has been a frequent visitor to PPL Center for Phantoms practices and games helping guide and mentor the team's young talents.

A native of Strasbourg, Saskatchewan, the reliable Schultz played in 1,069 career NHL games in a 15-season career (2001-17) as a defenseman with Minnesota, Edmonton, Columbus, and Philadelphia. He scored 30 goals with 145 assists for 175 career points.

The well-respected NHL veteran played the last three seasons of his professional career with the Flyers (2014-17) suiting up in 189 games while scoring three goals with 26 assists for 29 points with the Orange and Black. He retired as a player following the 2016-17 season and later returned to the Flyers organization in June 2019 when he was hired as a player development coach.

Wallin, 33, joins the Lehigh Valley coaching staff from the ECHL's Maine Mariners, where he served as the team's head coach for three seasons and oversaw General Manager duties of the team beginning in April 2023. In his first two years as head coach, he led the Mariners to consecutive playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Before moving into coaching, "Wally" played for the Mariners in 2018 and 2020 at the end of a five-year professional career that included time in the SPHL, ECHL, and AHL. The Yardley, Pennsylvania native played college hockey at UMass Lowell, helping the River Hawks win back-to-back Hockey East Championships as a forward during his sophomore and junior seasons in 2013 and 2014.

A special introductory media press conference with coach Snowden will be held on Wednesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. inside the WFMZ Gate Lobby at PPL Center. Additionally, an exclusive Meet the Coach Q&A event for Phantoms Premier Members will also be held on Wednesday evening inside The Morning Call Club at approximately 6 p.m.

The Phantoms return to the ice at PPL Center for regular season action on October 11 for Opening Night against the Belleville Senators. For more information about becoming a Phantoms Premier Member or to purchase season tickets for the 2025-26 season, click here.

Phantoms Head Coaches in Franchise History

(Philadelphia 1996-2009, Adirondack 2009-2014, Lehigh Valley 2014-Present):

Bill Barber (1996-2000)

John Stevens (2000-06)

Craig Berube (2006-08)

Kjell Samuelsson (2006-07)

John Paddock (2008-09; 2010-11)

Greg Gilbert (2009-11)

Joe Paterson (2010-12)

Terry Murray (2012-14)

Kerry Huffman (2018-19)

Scott Gordon (2015-21)

Ian Laperrière (2021-25)

John Snowden (2025-present)







