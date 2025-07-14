Griffins Staff Wins Multiple AHL Awards

July 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins received numerous awards at this year's team business meetings in Indianapolis and the AHL's Awards Gala in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

As departments, the corporate sales team earned 90% corporate cash account renewal while season ticket representatives obtained 600 new full season equivalent memberships. The digital media team was recognized with the Western Conference Award of Excellence for digital media and the organization as a whole garnered 1,141 attributed subscribers to AHLTV on FloHockey, which ranked second in the AHL.

As individuals, membership services account representative Kyle Gustafson was named the top new season ticket sales executive of the Western Conference, while group events account representative Ellie Dykstra ranked third in the Western Conference in group sales.

The Griffins also announced multiple promotions for the team's front office staff. Gustafson and Amanda Johns are now membership services account executives and Dykstra has been named the group sales account executive. Finally, Andrew Slocum has been promoted to ticket operations and data analytics coordinator.

