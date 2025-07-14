Wolf Pack Ink F Kyle Jackson to One-Year Contract

July 14, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Kyle Jackson on a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Jackson, 22, scored a career-high 27 goals and 52 points (27 g, 25 a) in 67 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers during the 2024-25 campaign. He also skated in two games with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, making his AHL debut on Mar. 30, 2025, against the Charlotte Checkers.

The native of Ottawa, ON, has skated in 120 career ECHL games over two seasons with the Nailers and Kansas City Mavericks, posting 96 points (41 g, 55 a).

Jackson was selected in the seventh round, 196th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken.

