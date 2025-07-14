San Diego Gulls Sign Justin Bailey

SAN DIEGO, Calif.  - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed right wing  Justin  Bailey to  a one-year standard player contract (SPC).

Bailey, 30 (7/1/95), has appeared in 141 career NHL games with San Jose (2023-24), Vancouver (2019-22), Philadelphia (2018-19) and Buffalo (2015-18), tallying 10-13# points with 24 penalty minutes (PIM).

The 6-4, 214-pound forward totaled 12-10=22 points in 35 games for the Gulls after arriving from the San Jose Barracuda, the Sharks' primary development affiliate in the AHL, on Jan. 25 in exchange for LW Pavol Regenda. From Jan. 25 on, he co-led Gulls skaters in goals alongside Ryan Carpenter and ranked tied for fifth in points. Six of his 12 goals came on the power play, which ranked second among Gulls skaters for the entire season. In a 4-0 win over the Calgary Wranglers Feb. 26, 2025, Bailey scored five seconds into the second period, the fastest goal scored in Gulls AHL history to start any period.

Signed by the San Jose Sharks to a two-year contract through the 2024-25 season Nov. 27, 2023,  Bailey  set NHL single-season career highs in points (5-9=14), goals, assists and appearances (59) with the Sharks.  Starting the 2024-25 season with the Barracuda, Bailey tallied 7-7=14 points with 26 PIM in 33 games.

A native of Buffalo, N.Y.,  Bailey  has scored 155-122'7 points with 270 PIM in 438 career AHL games with San Diego, San Jose, Bakersfield, Abbotsford, Utica, Rochester and Lehigh Valley. He has also scored 2-1=3 points in five career Calder Cup Playoff contests.







