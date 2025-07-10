San Diego Gulls Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced the complete San Diego Gulls regular-season schedule for the club's 2025-26 campaign. The Gulls will open the season on the road against the Coachella Valley Firebirds Oct. 10 at Acrisure Arena (7 p.m. PT). The team will hold its Home Opener Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. the Henderson Silver Knights at Pechanga Arena San Diego (6 p.m. PT), beginning a season-long celebration of 10 years of AHL hockey in San Diego.  

San Diego will have 25 home weekend dates, including 11 Friday, 10 Saturday and four Sunday contests. The Gulls will also play 20 sets of back-to-back games throughout the 2025-26 campaign. 

The Gulls will face 11 different Western Conference opponents as part of their 2025-26 schedule, including 64 games against the Pacific Division's other nine teams.  The Gulls will meet the 2024-25 Calder Cup champion, the Abbotsford Canucks, eight times this season with the first contest being Nov. 15 at home (6 p.m. PT). San Diego will host Abbotsford three additional times, Dec. 28 (5 p.m. PT), Jan. 14 and 16 (both 7 p.m. PT), and travel to Abbotsford Centre on Jan. 24 (7 p.m. PT) and 25 (4 p.m. PT) and March 28 (7 p.m. PT) and 29 (4 p.m. PT). San Diego will face the Ontario Reign four times, beginning Nov. 7 at home (7 p.m. PT).

The Gulls also have eight contests against the Central Division's Texas Stars and the Rockford IceHogs. San Diego hosts the Stars on Dec. 5 (7 p.m. PT) and 7 (5 p.m. PT) and travels to Texas on Feb. 27 and 28 (both 5 p.m. PT). Additionally, San Diego will face Rockford on the road Feb. 21 (5 p.m. PT) and 22 (2 p.m. PT). The Gulls will host the IceHogs on March 6 (7 p.m. PT) and 7 (6 p.m. PT).  

More information on the Gulls' 10th Anniversary celebration along with the promotional schedule will be released later this summer.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $614 per seat for the 2025-26 season (includes all taxes and fees).  Gulls Elite Members enjoy exclusive benefits such as free parking, flexible ticket exchanges, a dedicated Account Rep, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more! Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on partial-season ticket plans and group ticket experiences by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets. Single game tickets will go on sale later this summer. 

 SAN DIEGO GULLS 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time Date Opponent Time

Fri, Oct. 10 @Coachella Valley 7:00 PM Tue, Jan. 20 @Tucson 5:30 PM

Sat, Oct. 18 Henderson 6:00 PM Wed, Jan. 21 @Tucson 5:30 PM

Wed, Oct. 22 Colorado 7:00 PM Sat, Jan. 24 @Abbotsford 7:00 PM

Fri, Oct. 24 @Henderson 7:00 PM Sun, Jan. 25 @Abbotsford 4:00 PM

Sat, Oct. 25 @Henderson 6:00 PM Wed, Jan. 28 Tucson 7:00 PM

Wed, Oct. 29 San Jose 7:00 PM Fri, Jan. 30 @Coachella Valley 7:00 PM

Thu, Oct. 30 @Coachella Valley 6:30 PM Sat, Jan. 31 Ontario 6:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 2 Colorado 5:00 PM Wed, Feb. 4 Henderson 7:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 5 @Henderson 7:00 PM Fri, Feb. 13 @Bakersfield 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 7 Ontario 7:00 PM Sat, Feb. 14 Bakersfield 6:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 8 @Ontario 6:00 PM Wed, Feb. 18 San Jose 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 14 Bakersfield 7:00 PM Sat, Feb. 21 @Rockford 5:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 15 Abbotsford 6:00 PM Sun, Feb. 22 @Rockford 4:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 19 San Jose 7:00 PM Wed, Feb. 25 Tucson 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 21 @Coachella Valley 7:00 PM Fri, Feb. 27 @Texas 5:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 22 Calgary 6:00 PM Sat, Feb. 28 @Texas 5:00 PM

Wed, Nov. 26 @Tucson 6:00 PM Wed, Mar. 4 @San Jose 7:00 PM

Fri, Nov. 28 Coachella Valley 6:00 PM Fri, Mar. 6 Rockford 7:00 PM

Fri, Dec. 5 Texas 7:00 PM Sat, Mar. 7 Rockford 6:00 PM

Sun, Dec. 7 Texas 5:00 PM Wed, Mar. 11 @San Jose 7:00 PM

Wed, Dec. 10 @San Jose 7:00 PM Fri, Mar. 13 Colorado 7:00 PM

Fri, Dec. 12 Henderson 7:00 PM Sat, Mar. 14 Colorado 6:00 PM

Sat, Dec. 13 Henderson 6:00 PM Tue, Mar. 17 @Colorado 6:05 9M

Tue, Dec. 16 @Henderson 7:00 PM Wed, Mar. 18 @Colorado 6:05 PM

Fri, Dec. 19 @Calgary 7:00 PM Fri, Mar. 20 Bakersfield 7:00 PM

Sun, Dec. 21 @Calgary 2:00 PM Sun, Mar. 22 Calgary 5:00 PM

Sat, Dec. 27 @Bakersfield 7:00 PM Sat, Mar. 28 @Abbotsford 7:00 PM

Sun, Dec. 28 Abbotsford 5:00 PM Sun, Mar. 29 @Abbotsford 4:00 PM

Wed, Dec. 31 @Tucson 5:00 PM Wed, Apr. 1 Tucson 7:00 PM

Fri, Jan. 2 Coachella Valley 7:00 PM Fri, Apr. 3 Bakersfield 7:00 PM

Wed, Jan 7 San Jose 7:00 PM Tue, Apr. 7 @San Jose 1:00 PM

Fri, Jan. 9 @Colorado 6:05 PM Fri, Apr. 10 @Bakersfield 7:00 PM

Sat, Jan. 10 @Colorado 6:05 PM Sat, Apr. 11 @Bakersfield 7:00 PM

Wed, Jan. 14 Abbotsford 7:00 PM Wed, Apr. 15 Tucson 7:00 PM

Fri, Jan. 16 Abbotsford 7:00 PM Fri, Apr. 17 @Ontario 7:00 PM

Sat, Jan. 17 Coachella Valley 6:00 PM Sat, Apr. 18 Coachella Valley 6:00 PM

- All times Pacific

- Dates and times all subject to change







