Condors Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, unveiled the 72-game slate for the 2025-26 season. All home games will be played on Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Home Ice at Dignity Health Arena. It is the 28th season of Condors hockey and the 11th in the AHL.
Bakersfield begins the season on Saturday, October 11 with a 3 p.m. matinee in San Jose against the Barracuda. The Condors will be home for the first time on Home Opening Weekend, Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m. against San Jose and a family-friendly 4 p.m. start on Sunday, October 19 against Coachella Valley.
Teddy Bear Toss returns on Saturday, November 29 against Henderson with Field Trip Day happening on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m. against Colorado. A full promotional schedule will be announced later in the summer.
The team will take on 10 opponents, including the Central Division's Texas Stars, who host the Condors for two games March 13 and 14 before coming to Condorstown on March 27 and 28. A family friendly schedule, 26 of the team's 36 games at home will take place on the weekend.
