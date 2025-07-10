Wolves Release 2025-26 Schedule

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced their 2025-26 American Hockey League schedule on Thursday.

The franchise's 32nd season will feature a 72-game slate beginning with the Season Opener on Oct. 11 vs. the Wild in Iowa. The Wolves' Home Opener will be Oct. 18 against the rival Rockford IceHogs at Allstate Arena.

Under Head Coach Cam Abbott, the Wolves will seek their second consecutive postseason appearance and begin a quest for their sixth league championship.

"We're excited to get back on the ice this fall to build on last season's momentum," Wolves President of Business Operations, Jon Sata, said. "Our schedule release means that hockey season is right around the corner. We have a lot of fun in store for our fans in the upcoming campaign with more details to come."

The Home Opener will be one of 12 contests with Rockford during the season, matching the number of games scheduled against another Central Division rival, the Milwaukee Admirals.

In addition, the Wolves will face off against the Colorado Eagles for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Chicago will travel to Loveland, Col., for back-to-back games Feb. 6-7 and then host the Eagles on Feb. 14-15 at Allstate Arena.

Other highlights of the '25-26 schedule include the Wolves taking on the Toronto Marlies for the teams' first showdowns since the '21-22 campaign. Chicago and Toronto will square off Nov. 1-2 at Allstate Arena and Feb. 28-March 1 in Canada.

The Wolves will match up 10 times each against Central Division opponents Iowa and Grand Rapids, eight times vs. Manitoba and Texas and have four meetings with Cleveland.

"It's nice to have Toronto, Colorado and Cleveland on the schedule in addition to our steady dose of division play," Sata said. "The Wolves are looking forward to a great season ahead!"

Further details about the Wolves' upcoming season-including the team's game-specific promotional calendar-will be released soon.







American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.