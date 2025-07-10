Cleveland Monsters Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced on Thursday the team's 2025-26 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek, the club's official ticketing partner, marking the Monsters' 19th American Hockey League season in Cleveland and 11th campaign as the top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

Cleveland will begin the season on the road against the Utica Comets on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, marking the first time the Monsters have faced off against the Comets to start a year in franchise history. The Monsters will return to Ohio to host the team's opening weekend against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, with both puck drops set for 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Ohio native Trent Vogelhuber will return behind the bench for his fourth season as head coach of the Monsters.

The Monsters will play 72 games during the 2025-26 season as a part of the Eastern Conference's North Division alongside the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch, Toronto Marlies and Utica Comets. The Monsters will face 15 opponents this year, including each of their North Division rivals. The Monsters will also face six Atlantic Division foes in the Charlotte Checkers, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and three additional teams from the Central Division, the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins and Milwaukee Admirals.

Opponent Breakdown (72 games total)

Belleville Senators, Charlotte Checkers, Chicago Wolves, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Milwaukee Admirals, Providence Bruins, Syracuse Crunch, Utica Comets, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - 4 games (2 home, 2 road)

Grand Rapids Griffins, Rochester Americans, Toronto Marlies - 8 games (4 home, 4 road)

Home Games by Day

Sunday - 2

Monday - 3

Tuesday - 2

Wednesday - 2

Thursday - 5

Friday - 8

Saturday - 14

Longest Homestand

6 Games (Thursday, March 26, to Monday, April 6)

Longest Road Trip

6 Games (Wednesday, March 11, to Sunday, March 22)







