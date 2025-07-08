Monsters Take the Mound Teaming up with Lake County Captains and Lake Erie Crushers for Themed Game Nights

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited announce the Monsters Diamond Takeover Week with specialty themed games at the Lake County Captains on Sunday, July 20, at 1:00 p.m. and the Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday, July 26, at 7:00 p.m. Fans at both games will be treated to specialty jerseys, exclusive merchandise, special appearances and more!

Cleveland Monsters Day at the Lake County Captains - Sunday, July 20, at 1:00 p.m.

The Monsters will begin the week in Eastlake joining the Lake County Captains for an afternoon game with the gates opening at noon. Captains players will sport a specialty Monsters themed jersey on the field that will be auctioned off in front of the team shop with a part of the proceeds benefitting Captains Cares. Fans will also be able to shop an in-stadium exclusive retail collection including T-shirts, headwear and jackets at the Captains Team Shop.

The Captains will host a pregame catch on the field from noon to 12:20 p.m. along with a pregame autograph session in front of the team shop from 12:15 to 12:25 p.m. The festivities for kids will continue postgame when they can run the bases on the field. Monsters Kids Club members and local youth hockey players can receive a complimentary ticket to the game with the opportunity to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate HERE. Youth hockey players are encouraged to show their team pride wearing their jerseys to the game that night. Fans who purchase through the special ticket link could be selected for pregame and in-game promotions.

"The Lake County Captains are thrilled to team up with the Cleveland Monsters for this exciting baseball and hockey collaboration," said Lake County Captains General Manager Jen Yorko. "Bringing two passionate fan bases together is a win for Northeast Ohio, and we can't wait to celebrate the energy, spirit and hometown pride that unite our teams."

Cleveland Monsters Night at the Lake Erie Crushers - Saturday, July 26, at 7:00 p.m.

The Monsters head to the west side on Saturday for an evening with the Crushers that will begin with a collaborative Street Hockey clinic from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Baseball Blvd. Kids ages five to 12 regardless of their hockey experience can join the Monsters staff for instruction on the basics of hockey and scrimmage. Kids can sign up HERE for $15 and receive a T-shirt and ticket to the game at 7:00 p.m.

Recently retired Monsters Captain Stefan Matteau will throw out a ceremonial first pitch while fans will be treated to familiar sights typically found at Rocket Arena. Crushers players will wear specialty themed jerseys on the field that will be auctioned off online via DASH with a part of the proceeds benefitting Crushers Charities. Fans will be able to purchase replica jerseys at the Fan-Attic Team Store while supplies last. The night will conclude with a Monsters themed fireworks show.

"We are excited to team up with the Monsters for this special game tied showcasing our hometown roots," said Lake Erie Crushers President Vic Gregovitis. "We cannot wait to bring hockey and baseball fans together, especially with the street hockey clinic, to celebrate our love of local sports."

