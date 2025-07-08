Griffins Release 30th Anniversary Logo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday released their 30th anniversary logo for the 2025-26 American Hockey League season.

"We are extremely excited for the upcoming anniversary season. We are still wondering where the previous 29 glorious years went but are very eager to celebrate many of the great moments from the past," said Griffins president Tim Gortsema. "There is tremendous pride in the many accomplishments of this franchise since 1996. While the anniversary logo displays our enthusiasm for the number 30, we are not losing sight of the ferocious Griffin that our fans know and love. We have tons of great things in store for this season and are eager to celebrate with our fans."

The 30th anniversary logo will be a fixture at center ice inside Van Andel Arena all season long while also displayed as a patch on all home and away game jerseys. The Zone, the Griffins' team store, will have 30th anniversary merchandise available later this summer. In addition to the 30th season of Griffins hockey, the upcoming campaign also represents the team's 25th year as members of the AHL.

The celebration of this historic season begins Sept. 21 when the Detroit Red Wings return to Grand Rapids for the Red & White Game. The event will conclude Detroit's 2025 training camp and mark the first visit of the Griffins' NHL affiliate to Van Andel Arena since 2011.

As the Griffins embark on a significant milestone, so does the AHL. The schedule for the AHL's 90th season and its 32-member teams will be released in the coming days.

