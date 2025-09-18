Red & White Game at Van Andel Arena Sold Out

Published on September 18, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings' 2025 Red & White Game presented by Corewell Health at Van Andel Arena this Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. is officially sold out.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Red Wings back to Grand Rapids, and our fans' anticipation to witness this game is off the charts," said Grand Rapids Griffins president Tim Gortsema. "This event is a wonderful way to kick off our 30th anniversary season, which will generate lots of memories along the way. Our fans' passion for the Red Wings runs deep, and this game will be a fitting 'thank you' to them as our affiliation with Detroit enters its 24th season. We cannot wait to see and hear all 10,834 fans on Sunday."

Fans without tickets can watch the game on WXSP-TV across West Michigan or watch the live stream on DetroitRedWings.com or the Red Wings' app.

The game format, which is subject to change, will consist of two 20-minute, stop-time periods with a full intermission. Following the second period, which may include scheduled power-play and penalty kill segments, a dry scrape of the ice surface will precede a shootout featuring a select number of players from both the Red and White teams.







American Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2025

Red & White Game at Van Andel Arena Sold Out - Grand Rapids Griffins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.