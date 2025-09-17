WXSP-TV to Televise Red & White Game Plus Eight Griffins Home Games

Published on September 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings' Red & White Game plus eight Grand Rapids Griffins 2025-26 regular-season home games at Van Andel Arena will be televised live to fans across West Michigan on WXSP-TV.

In addition to being televised on WXSP, the Red & White Game this Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. will also be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com and the Detroit Red Wings app.

For the sixth consecutive year, WXSP will serve as the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WSXP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

The slate of games on WXSP kicks off Saturday, Oct. 18 when the Manitoba Moose visit Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. The eight games will feature eight different opponents, ensuring fans in West Michigan have the opportunity to view some of the top NHL prospects coming through the ranks. The full list of televised games on WXSP can be found below. Click here to see the Griffins' complete 2025-26 home schedule.

The Voice of the Griffins, Bob Kaser, and color commentator Larry Figurski return for their 26th season in the broadcast booth. The Griffins' telecasts will be simulcast on WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

For Griffins fans outside of the WXSP viewing area or who prefer to watch games on their mobile device or computer, AHLTV on FloHockey is the exclusive streaming provider for all 72 games, both home and away, with a full-season subscription, including playoffs, priced at $149.88.

Griffins Hockey on WXSP-TV

Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. Manitoba

Friday, Nov. 14 vs. Toronto

Sunday, Dec. 21 vs. Cleveland (4 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 9 vs. Texas

Friday, Jan. 30 vs. Chicago

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. Iowa

Saturday, March 14 vs. Milwaukee

Saturday, April 11 vs. Rockford

*All games will begin at 7 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted.







American Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2025

WXSP-TV to Televise Red & White Game Plus Eight Griffins Home Games - Grand Rapids Griffins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.