Griffins 2025-26 Single-Game Tickets on Sale on September 4

Published on September 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Single-game tickets for each of the Grand Rapids Griffins' 36 regular-season home games at Van Andel Arena will go on sale to the general public this Thursday, Sept. 4 through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Fans can sign up for the Griffins Nation newsletters to receive early access to various ticket pre-sale opportunities.

Under third-year head coach Dan Watson, the Griffins will begin the home portion of their 72-game slate on Friday, Oct. 17 against the Manitoba Moose with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank.

Griffins tickets can be purchased through the following methods (all purchases subject to a convenience charge):

Online through griffinshockey.com/buytickets;

On the Griffins app, available for iPhone and Android;

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena, beginning Sept. 4 (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Friday);

By phone at (616) 774-4585 or (800) 2-HOCKEY.

New this season, the Griffins are introducing the Pick 'Em Plan, giving fans the chance to create their own lineup by choosing three or six games to bundle together. Starting Thursday, this plan allows fans to save money, secure priority seating for their selected games and experience the season in their own way.

Fans who attend multiple games can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-game price by purchasing a 10- or 20-game select season package. These plans, along with full-season, FLEX ticket vouchers and group ticket packages, may be ordered by calling the Griffins' office at (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visiting griffinshockey.com. On game night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office, beginning 90 minutes before puck drop.

Advance ticket prices start at $23 for Upper Level Crease, $25 for Upper Level Faceoff, $28 for Upper Level Center Ice, $29 for Upper Level Preferred, $30 for Upper Level Prime and $32 for Upper Level Edge; and $31 for Lower Level Faceoff, $35 for Lower Level Center Ice, $41 for Lower Level Preferred and $58 for Lower Level Glass. (Additional $3 per ticket on game day.)

The Griffins recently released their promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season. Key promotional dates include: Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game (Nov. 2 - 4 p.m. start); 24th annual School Day Game (Nov. 12 - 11 a.m. start); Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 14); Super Squad Night (Nov. 22); Teddy Bear Toss (Nov. 28); 30th Anniversary Celebration (Nov. 30 - 4 p.m. start); 10th annual Red Kettle Game for The Salvation Army (Dec. 13); Hat Tricks and Hoops Night (Dec. 21 - 4 p.m. start); 28th annual New Year's Eve Celebration (Dec. 31 - 6 p.m. start); Old Time Hockey Night (Jan. 17); Sensory & Support Night (Feb. 15 - 4 p.m. start); Princess Night (Feb. 28); 14th annual Purple Community Game for Van Andel Institute (March 13); Star Wars Night (March 14); Top Gun Night (March 28); and Fan Appreciation Night (April 11).

Grand Rapids' giveaways this season include an LED rally towel and magnet schedule (Oct. 17), team calendar (Oct. 18), dog leash (Nov. 2), Dominik Shine bobblehead (Nov. 22), 30th anniversary poster (Nov. 30), tank top (Dec. 21), vintage hat (Jan. 17), wall flag (Feb. 15), and an Austin Watson Top Gun bobblehead (March 28).

All promotions and dates are subject to change.

In addition, tickets for the Detroit Red Wings' Red & White Game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. remain available to the general public through griffinshockey.com.







