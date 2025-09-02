Check out the Condors 2025-26 Promotional Schedule
Published on September 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors 2025-26 promotional schedule has something for everyone. It all starts with Opening Night's Leon Draisaitl Bobblehead Giveaway and continues all season long with jersey giveaways, lunchbox giveaways, special appearances, and themed retro nights!
Every Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart available for just $3 from doors open through the end of the first intermission.
Every Wednesday is Weiner Wednesday with $2 hot dogs all night.
Both Sunday home games are "Family Fun Day" with 4 p.m. start times, kid-centric themes, and giveaways.
There are still two BIG Saturday promotions to be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!
2025-26 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE
*events are subject to change; additional promotions to be added!
**included in Condors365 half membership
OCTOBER
**Saturday, Oct. 18 - Opening Night w/ Leon Draisaitl Bobblehead Giveaway
Sunday, Oct. 19 (4:00 p.m.) - Family Fun Day w/ Lunchbox Giveaway & Team Post-Game Autograph Session
NOVEMBER
Friday, Nov. 7 - $3 Beer Friday w/ 70s Retro Night
**Saturday, Nov. 8 - Patriotic Night (specialty jersey auction)
**Saturday, Nov. 15 - Youth Jersey Giveaway
Tuesday, Nov. 18 - Taco Tuesday ($2 Tacos)
**Saturday, Nov. 22 - Princess Night
**Saturday, Nov. 29 - Teddy Bear Toss
DECEMBER
Wednesday, Dec. 3 - Weiner Wednesday
Wednesday, Dec. 10 - Weiner Wednesday
Wednesday, Dec. 17 - Weiner Wednesday
**Saturday, Dec. 20 - $5 Frenzy - Knit Caps
**Saturday, Dec. 27 - Reindeers at the Rink
JANUARY
Friday, Jan. 2 - $3 Beer Friday w/ 80s Retro Night
**Saturday, Jan. 3 - TO BE ANNOUNCED, STAY TUNED!
**Sunday, Jan. 11 - Family Fun Day w/ post-game slapshots on ice for kids
Wednesday, Jan. 21 - Weiner Wednesday
**Friday, Jan. 23 - Adult Jersey Giveaway & $3 Beer Friday
Friday, Jan. 30 - $3 Beer Friday w/90's Retro Night
**Saturday, Jan. 31 - Oilers Night (specialty jersey auction)
FEBRUARY
Tuesday, Feb. 3 - Taco Tuesday ($2 Tacos)
**Friday, Feb. 6 - Wizard Night & $3 Beer Friday
**Friday, Feb. 13 - Country Night & $3 Beer Friday
Wednesday, Feb. 18 - Weiner Wednesday
**Friday, Feb. 20 - Condors Fighting Cancer (specialty jersey auction) & $3 Beer Friday
MARCH
Tuesday, March 3 (10:30 a.m.) - Field Trip Day
Friday, March 6 - $3 Beer Friday
**Saturday, March 7 - First Responders Night
**Saturday, March 21 - Star Was Night (specialty jersey auction)
Friday, March 27 - $3 Beer Friday w/ Emo Night
**Saturday, March 28 - TO BE ANNOUNCED, STAY TUNED!
APRIL
Wednesday, Apr. 1 - Weiner Wednesday
Wednesday, Apr. 8 - Weiner Wednesday
Friday, Apr. 10 - $3 Beers w/ 2000's Retro Night
**Saturday, Apr. 11 - Youth Jersey Giveaway
**Friday, Apr. 17 - Fan Appreciation Night & $3 Beer Friday
All Condors365 Memberships are on sale, including half memberships to the above (**) games. Check out the options or have a Condors representative contact you.
