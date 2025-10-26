Condors Get First Road Win, 3-1, in Tucson

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (3-2-0, 6pts) picked up their first road win of the season with a 3-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners (3-2-1, 7pts) on Saturday. Rhett Pitlick (1g-1a) had a multi-point night.

Pitlick (2nd) forced a turnover at the Condors blue line and did it himself with an unassisted marker on a partial two-on-one break. The Condors outshout the Roadrunners 13-6 in the period.

Daniel D'Amato (1st) extended the lead to 2-0, two minutes into the second off a loose puck in the crease. Atro Leppanen (1st) rifled home his first AHL goal on a Condors power play later in the frame to make it 3-0 after 40 minutes. It was the fifth straight game with a power-play goal for the Condors.

Tucson got within two at 3-1 in the third period, but the Condors killed off three power plays to secure their first road win of the season.

UP NEXT

The six-game road trip heads to Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. Catch the games on AHLTV on FloHockey or AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio App).







