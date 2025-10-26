Ads Downed by San Jose

San Jose, CA - Colin White scored a power play goal in the third period to lift the San Jose Barracuda to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Tech CU Arena.

The Barracuda (2-3-0-0) gave Milwaukee its first defeat in regulation this season (2-1-1-0).

The loss spoiled a good outing for Milwaukee goalie Magnus Chrona. Playing his first game of the season, Chrona stopped 36 shots against his former team.

White's winner came at 7:08 of the third period. A pass came from behind the Admirals goal toward the slot. As the puck was swatted at in the slot, White found it and flipped it into the net.

Milwaukee scored a power play goal at 7:37 of the first period to take a 1-0 lead. Jake Lucchini's shot from the point rebounded off the pads of Barracuda goalie Jakub Skarek into the right circle where Ryan Ufko snapped it into the goal. It was Ufko's second power play goal in as many games. Lucchini and Ryder Rolston assisted.

San Jose tied the game at 13:20 of the first period when Ethan Cardwell's shot from the right post snuck into the net past the legs of Ads goalie Chrona.

The Barracuda took the lead with a power play marker by Luca Cagnoni at 13:12 of the second frame. His wrist shot from the point found the back of the goal as it passed through traffic in front of Chrona.

The Admirals tied the game 2-2 at 18:55 of the second period. Oasiz Wiesblatt leapt over a diving San Jose defender to pick up a loose puck in the right circle. Wiesblatt found his balance, took a stride, and sailed a wrist shot over the glove of Skarek. Wiesblatt's second goal of the season was assisted by Tanner Molendyk. The assist was Molendyk's first professional point.

Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wed., Oct. 29 to host Chicago.







