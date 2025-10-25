Ethen Frank Returns to Hershey Bears

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Ethen Frank has been loaned to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Frank, 27, has skated in a pair of games with Hershey this season, scoring two goals. He played in two games for the Capitals during his NHL recall, tallying an assist.

In 2024-25, he started the season with Hershey, scoring 28 points (20g, 8a) in 35 games before earning his first NHL recall. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 10, 2025 at Montreal, posting an assist. He scored his first NHL goal the next night at Nashville. He finished his first NHL action with seven points (4g, 3a) in 24 games.

Frank earned his third consecutive section to the AHL All-Star Classic last season, but did not participate due to his recall.

The undrafted forward joined the Bears late in the 2021-22 season and has collected 127 points (82g, 45a) in 163 career games for Hershey. Frank recorded 47 points (29g, 18a) in 64 regular-season games with the Bears in 2023-24. The Papillion, Nebraska native led Hershey in goals, power-play goals (13), and game-winning-goals (9) and ranked fourth on the team in points. Frank also ranked tied for second in the AHL in game-winning goals, tied for fourth in power-play goals, and tied for eighth in goals. In 18 playoff games, Frank registered 17 points (10g, 7a) as Hershey captured its second-straight and AHL record 13th Calder Cup championship. Frank finished the Calder Cup Playoffs ranked tied for first among all skaters in goals and power-play goals (4), and third in points.

In 2022-23, his first full professional season, Frank recorded 49 points (30g, 19a) in 57 games with Hershey. Frank led the Bears in goals, power-play goals (9), and shots (186) and ranked third on the team in points. Frank's 30 goals led AHL rookies, while his 49 points ranked tied for fourth among first-year players and he became the fifth player in Hershey franchise history to be named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. Frank added six points (2g, 4a) in 16 playoff games, helping Hershey win the Calder Cup.

As a participant during his first full professional season at the 2023 All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec, Frank won the CCM Fastest Skater event by completing a lap in a league-record 12.915 seconds, becoming the first player in the history of the event to record a lap time below 13 seconds. The following year in San Jose, Frank retained his Fastest Skater title with a lap of 13.032 seconds.

