Wolf Pack Erupt for Six Goals in 6-3 Win over Thunderbirds

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack scored a season-high six goals on Saturday night, winning round two of the 'I-91 Rivalry, presented by Braman Pest' 6-3 over the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center.

The Wolf Pack got the start they wanted on this night, outshooting the Thunderbirds by a 17-4 margin in the opening period. However, it was the home side that opened the scoring at 13:36 when Corey Schueneman fired a shot from the point through traffic that snuck by Dylan Garand.

Despite that, the Wolf Pack stuck with things and drew their first power play moments later. On the advantage, Brett Berard gained control of the puck on the right-wing side and worked his way to the top of the slot. Berard snapped a shot that beat Georgi Romanov at 16:15 to tie the game 1-1.

The goal, assisted by Gabe Perreault and Scott Morrow, was the club's first power play strike of the season.

Just over two minutes later, at 18:30, Bryce McConnell-Barker drove down the right-wing and sent a backdoor pass to Blake Hillman. The defenseman tapped home his first goal of the campaign to give the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes of play.

Just 44 seconds into the middle frame, Brendon Brisson notched his first goal of the season after a Thunderbirds turnover. Brisson was initially denied by the right pad of Romanov, but the rebound came right to him, and he was able to hit the empty net to make it 3-1.

Just under two minutes later, at 2:09, Carey Terrance sniped his second career goal. Adam Sýkora took a hit in the neutral zone to complete a pass to Terrance, who entered in on the left-wing side with numbers. Terrance elected to shoot, beating Romanov for the second time in as many meetings.

The lead extended to 5-1 at 2:26 when Justin Dowling let a shot fly from the blue line. Perreault got a piece of the shot in front, beating Romanov for his second goal of the season.

The goal would end the night for Romanov, who made 17 saves on 22 shots in 22:26. Vadim Zherenko would take over in net.

Leo Lööf's first career goal drew the Thunderbirds within three at 3:39, beating Garand from the top of the left-wing circle.

The four-goal lead was restored just over four minutes later, however, when McConnell-Barker got a friendly bounce. His pass for Trey Fix-Wolansky went off the stick of Lööf and trickled by Zherenko at 7:55 to make it 6-2.

Dalibor Dvorsky made it a 6-3 game at 14:55 of the third period, blasting a one-timer from the right-wing circle on the power play. That was as close as the Thunderbirds drew it, however, as the Wolf Pack locked down the final few minutes to improve to 2-4-0-0 on the season.

