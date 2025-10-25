Reign Down Canucks, 5-2

Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign (3-1-1-0) defeated the Abbotsford Canucks (2-3-0-0) Friday night by a final score of 5-2 in front of 6,378 fans at Abbotsford Centre. The Reign and the Canucks will meet on Sunday, Oct. 26th at 3 p.m. PST.

Andre Lee and Taylor Ward each found the back of the net twice while Ward also collected an assist for a three-point game. Glenn Gawdin tallied a goal an assist and hit 300 career AHL points. Lee's first goal of the contest came 2:36 into the game as Ontario took their first 1-0 lead of the season.

Date: Oct. 24, 2025

Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ABB 1 0 1 2

ONT 1 1 3 5

Shots PP

ABB 26 1/3

ONT 26 1/6

Three Stars Stars -

1. Taylor Ward (ONT)

2. Andre Lee (ONT)

3. Ben Berard (ABB)

W: Copley

L: Tolopilo

