Reign Down Canucks, 5-2
Published on October 25, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (3-1-1-0) defeated the Abbotsford Canucks (2-3-0-0) Friday night by a final score of 5-2 in front of 6,378 fans at Abbotsford Centre. The Reign and the Canucks will meet on Sunday, Oct. 26th at 3 p.m. PST.
Andre Lee and Taylor Ward each found the back of the net twice while Ward also collected an assist for a three-point game. Glenn Gawdin tallied a goal an assist and hit 300 career AHL points. Lee's first goal of the contest came 2:36 into the game as Ontario took their first 1-0 lead of the season.
Date: Oct. 24, 2025
Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ABB 1 0 1 2
ONT 1 1 3 5
Shots PP
ABB 26 1/3
ONT 26 1/6
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP
Three Stars Stars -
1. Taylor Ward (ONT)
2. Andre Lee (ONT)
3. Ben Berard (ABB)
W: Copley
L: Tolopilo
