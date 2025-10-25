Tucson Powers Past Bakersfield

Despite scoring first, the Bakersfield Condors (2-2-0, 4pts) started a six-game road trip with a 5-1 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners (3-1-1, 7pts) on Friday.

Roby Jarvenite (3rd) scored for the third time in three games this season on the power play in the first period. A play which started in the Condors d-zone touched all five skaters on its way into the back of the net. Rem Pitlick extended his point steak to four games (2g-5a) with an assist. Seth Griffith had the secondary helper. Tucson answered on a power play of its own two minutes later to level the score at 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Tucson scored twice at even strength in the final four minutes of the second to take a 3-1 lead with them into the third.

After the Roadrunners went ahead 4-1 in the third, the Condors were unsuccessful on a full length, 5-on-3 power play. Tucson tacked on their second power-play goal of the game later on for the 5-1 score line.

The Condors and Roadrunners wrap up leg one of the road trip tomorrow at 7 p.m. Catch the game on AHLTV on FloHockey or AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio App).







