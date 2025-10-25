Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 7 p.m.

October 25, 2025

Bakersfield Condors News Release







GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors look for a weekend split with the Roadrunners following a 5-1 setback a night ago.

LOOKING BACK

Despite scoring first on a first period, power-play goal, the Condors fell 5-1 to Tucson last night.

ONE, TWO, THREE

Roby Jarventie scored the Condors lone goal last night, his third goal in three games to go along with two assists. As part of Jarventie's return to play program from missing most of the last two seasons, he will not dress tonight.

REM IS RIGHT

Rem Pitlick has a point in each of the first four games of the season, leading the way with seven points (2g-5a) overall. Early on, he is tied for seventh in the league scoring race.

PACK A BIG BAG

The Condors are on day three of 12-day trip featuring two games in Tucson this weekend, two in Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Calgary next weekend for a pair of contests.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's power play has scored in each contest (4/18 22.2%), but came up empty on a full length 5-on-3 last night in the third period.

SEARCHING ON THE ROAD

The Condors look for their first road win of the year after dropping two so far away from home.

SHOOTING IT

The pairing of Cam Dineen and Atro Leppanen combined for eight shots last night.

GO SHORTY

Bakersfield is one of six teams with two shorthanded goals this season to pace the league.

LIGHT THE LAMP

The Condors have scored 14 goals through four games and their 3.50 goals per game is good for sixth in the AHL.

DEBUT DAYS

Daniel D'Amato made his season debut last night while Damien Carfagna made his professional debut.

TUCSON TAKE

Daniil But and Ben McCartney each scored twice last night in the win. The Roadrunners scored twice on the power play and received 27 saves from Matthew Villalta.

UP NEXT

The six-game road trip heads to Colorado on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. Catch the games on AHLTV on FloHockey or AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio App).

CONDORS AT ROADRUNNERS

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

