Hamblin's Heroics Gives Condors 5-4 OT Win

Published on October 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

James Hamblin scored twice, including the overtime game winner, as the Bakersfield Condors (2-1-0, 4pts) rallied to beat the Coachella Valley Firebirds (0-2-1, 1pt), 5-4 in overtime on Sunday. Hamblin finished with three points on the evening.

Luke Prokop (1st) scored his first in a Condors jersey 14 seconds after Coachella Valley took a 1-0 lead in the first. The Firebirds would lead 3-1 after the opening frame on power play and shorthanded goals in the final four minutes from Ben Meyers.

In the second, Matt Tomkins denied a penalty shot early to keep it 3-1. Max Jones (2nd) then redirected a point shot on a 5-on-3 power play to pull the Condors within one. Hamblin (1st) tied the game with the team's second shorthanded goal of the season off an assist from Matt Copponi and it went to the break tied at 3-3.

After Coachella Valley went back ahead in the third, it was Rem Pitlick (2nd) who redirected a Prokop shot to tie it back up at 4-4. Connor Clattenburg picked up his first pro point with an assist. Pitlick had a goal and assist on the night and six points (2g-4a) through three games on the season.

Roby Jarventie was held out of the lineup as part of a maintenance plan. Ethan Keppen drew into the lineup for his season debut.

The Condors are on the road for the next two weeks beginning Friday and Saturday in Tucson. Following the pair in Southern Arizona, the team heads to Colorado for two and Calgary for a back-to-back on a 12-day trip.







