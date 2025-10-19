Checkers Recall Cole Krygier from Ghost Pirates

Published on October 19, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Charlotte Checkers announced today the team has recalled defenseman Cole Krygier from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Krygier, 25, has appeared in each of Savannah's first two games of the regular season.

The Orlando, FL, native was signed to a one-year, two-way AHL contract on September 29 by the Checkers. Krygier played 14 games with the Ontario Reign during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and adding two assists.

Before turning pro, Krygier played five seasons at Michigan State University from 2018-23, suiting up for 160 games with the Spartans. Krygier was selected with the 201st overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers.







