Bojangles Game Preview: December 5 & 6 vs Rochester

Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are looking to start a new hot streak as they welcome the Rochester Americans to town for a two-game set.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 10-5-2-0 (5th Atlantic)

ROC - 12-9-1-0 (3rd North)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 17.6% / 83.8%

ROC - 26.6% / 84.7%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.00 GF/Game / 2.71 GA/Game

ROC - 3.32 GF/Game / 3.23 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

0-0-0-0

THE STORYLINES

BOUNCE BACK

The Checkers saw their season-best seven-game point streak come to an end in their last outing, as they dropped a 5-3 contest to Toronto last Saturday. Over the course of that seven-game run the Checkers surrendered just 10 total goals, while four of the contests were decided by one goal.

They'll look to get back on track against an Amerks team that has come back to earth after a hot start. Since going 7-2-0-0 to open the campaign, Rochester has posted a 5-7-1-0 record - though it has collected points in three of the last four games.

STRENGTH ON STRENGTH

The Checkers and Amerks have enjoyed success on opposite ends of the ice so far this season. Charlotte boasts a top-10 defense - having held opponents to two or fewer goals in six of the last eight games - and allows the sixth fewest shots per game in the AHL, while Rochester ranks in the top 10 in offense and has posted at least four goals in seven of the last 11 games.

On the other side of things, the Checkers rank in the bottom half of the league in terms of goals per game (3.00) but showed some positive signs with eight total goals during the two-game series with Toronto. The Amerks' defense holds a similar rank and have given up at least three goals in 11 of their last 12 contests.

VILMANIA

Sandis Vilmanis has been a consistent driver of Charlotte's offense as of late. The second-year pro turned in a career-best three points in last Friday's win over Toronto, then followed that up by scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal the following night. Vilmanis, who is tied for third on the team in scoring, now has six points over his last six games.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Cooper Black turned in another gem in the win over Toronto, giving him 58 saves on 60 shots across his last two appearances. Black - whose eight wins are one off the AHL lead - has now earned the victory in five consecutive starts. Joining him in the tandem for the weekend is veteran Louis Domingue, who began the season in the KHL before signing an AHL deal with Charlotte earlier this month.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Sandis Vilmanis - 5 points in last 4 games

Mike Benning - 6 points in last 6 games

Brett Chorske - 4 points in last 2 games

Rochester

Isak Rosen - 4 points in last 3 games

Zac Jones - 7 points in last 6 games

Konsta Helenius - 8 points in last 8 games

THE INFO

Friday is Share The Warmth Night presented by Piedmont Natural Gas. Get there early, the first 1,500 fans will get a winter hat!

Saturday is Kids Takeover, where kids will be playing roles in the show throughout the night! We're also teaming up with Novant Health to host a Toy Drive - fans that donate new toys will receive a ticket voucher for our game on Dec. 21!

New this season, the doors to the Connector will open early - for this weekend, that's 5:30 on Friday and 4:30 on Saturday. Fans will be able to enter there and shop at the new merch store or buy a drink and enjoy the new pregame area presented by Tucker Furniture in the East Charlotte Room. Access to Bojangles Coliseum - as well as the main box office doors - will open one hour before puck drop.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum, both games are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey!

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







