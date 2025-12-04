Firebirds Best Stars in Seven Round Shootout Victory, 3-2

Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Texas Stars on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena in a shootout by the final score of 3-2. Logan Morrison tied the game with 28 seconds left in regulation and Nikke Kokko stopped all seven Stars attempts in the shootout to seal Coachella Valley's 10th win of the season.

The game's first goal came in the second period as John Hayden wristed a shot past Stars' goaltender Remi Poirier to give the Firebirds a 1-0 lead. Ben Meyers intercepted a Texas clearing attempt and moved the puck to Hayden for his sixth goal of the season at 14:14. The Stars tied the game on a goal from Michael Karow in the final minute of the middle frame.

Texas took a 2-1 lead at 6:31 of the third period as Trey Taylor beat Nikke Kokko through a screen in front. The Firebirds pulled their goalie in the final minute of regulation and Tyson Jugnauth's shot was redirected by Logan Morrison to even the score. The goal was Morrison's 10th of the season and came with 28 seconds left in the third.

After the five-minute overtime ended with no decision, a shootout was needed. With no goals through the first six rounds, Oscar Molgaard finally broke through to give Coachella Valley an edge. Kokko stopped all seven Stars attempts to help the Firebirds earn the extra point.

Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-3 on the powerplay and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds outshot the Stars 43-29.

The Firebirds hit the road for a four-game road trip beginning this Saturday, December 5th in Abbotsford to face the Canucks. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT. Coachella Valley returns home on Wednesday, December 17th to host the San Jose Barracuda. Head to Acrisure Arena early for Happy Hour at the Oasis (90 mins before puck drop). Game time is at 6:30 p.m.







